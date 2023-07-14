Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$467 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.8%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.67%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, the fund's benchmark index. The fund's portfolio is constructed so as to have a value tilt. The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities (i.e., securities issued by companies organized under the laws of countries other than the U.S.). The fund uses a "multi-manager" approach by selecting one or more sub-advisers to manage the fund's assets. The fund may hire, terminate or replace sub-advisers and modify material terms and conditions of sub-advisory arrangements without shareholder approval. The fund's assets are currently allocated among six sub-advisers, each of which acts independently of the others and uses its own methodology to select portfolio investments.
|Period
|DMVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|96.25%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|87.37%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|80.24%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|67.77%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|68.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|DMVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|75.13%
|2021
|2.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|63.35%
|2020
|3.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|47.40%
|2019
|5.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|36.85%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|73.52%
|Period
|DMVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|89.59%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|80.20%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|80.32%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|52.66%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|45.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|DMVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|75.13%
|2021
|2.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|63.35%
|2020
|3.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|47.40%
|2019
|5.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|36.85%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|38.29%
|DMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|467 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|48.56%
|Number of Holdings
|325
|2
|2519
|34.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.7 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|60.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.81%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|70.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|55.10%
|Cash
|1.95%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|43.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|3.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|25.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|26.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|24.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMVAX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.09%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|24.23%
|Financial Services
|18.02%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|22.34%
|Technology
|15.85%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|27.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.82%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|69.07%
|Healthcare
|9.21%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|80.41%
|Energy
|7.01%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|27.32%
|Real Estate
|6.26%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|63.23%
|Basic Materials
|5.25%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|40.89%
|Communication Services
|3.27%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|35.57%
|Consumer Defense
|2.95%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|77.15%
|Utilities
|2.27%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|55.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMVAX % Rank
|US
|96.34%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|49.15%
|Non US
|1.71%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|46.09%
|DMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|28.45%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|10.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.67%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|73.31%
|DMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|48.22%
|DMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|75.81%
|DMVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2010
12.36
12.4%
Benjamin H. Nahum, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008 when David J. Greene and Company was acquired by Neuberger Berman. Benjamin is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Small Cap Intrinsic Value strategy. Prior to the acquisition, he was an executive vice president andprincipal at David J. Greene and Company, LLC where he managed the small/SMid cap strategies since inception in 1997. During his tenure, small/SMid cap assets under management havegrown from $7.0 million to $2.8 billion at peak. He was also a member of the firm’s investment committee. Previously, Benjamin worked as an analyst and portfolio manager at Lewis Partners, a New York City based hedge fund, and as a special situation analyst and portfolio manager at MKI Securities Corp. He holds a BA from Clark University and a JDfrom Brooklyn Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2014
8.05
8.1%
Wendell E. Mackey, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager, CFA, is a Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer for Channing Capital Management, LLC and serves as Lead Portfolio Manager for the Small-Cap Value and SMID Strategies. Mr. Mackey has over 25 years of investment experience. Formerly, he was Senior Managing Director of Valenzuela Capital Partners, LLC. He previously was a portfolio manager with Barnett Capital Advisors, and he held a senior role at NCM Capital Management Group, where he served as portfolio manager responsible for Calvert Social Investment Managed Growth Fund and Calvert CRI Balanced Fund. He also held analyst positions with PNC Bank in the Corporate Finance, and Investment Management and Research divisions of the Bank. Mr. Mackey received a BBA from Howard University, and a MM from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. Mr. Mackey currently serves on the Board of Visitors for the Howard University School of Business. He previously served as a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of the CFA Society of Chicago. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2015
7.04
7.0%
Sarah joined Eastern Shore Capital Management as a Partner and portfolio manager in March of 2013. Prior to joining the firm from Fidelity Investments, she served on the investment team at Moody Aldrich Partners as an Associate Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2012, working with James O’Brien. She joined Moody Aldrich following eight years at Putnam Investments, where she served as a Senior Vice President and Analyst on the firm's Strategic Research Team. She began her career as a Research Associate for Harvard Business School, and later joined Cobey, Jacobson, and Gordon, a boutique investment management firm serving high net worth clients. A former Captain, Military Intelligence, U.S. Army Reserve, Sarah served in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2003-2004. She earned a B.A. degree in English and Art History, Phi Beta Kappa from Wellesley College. She is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, the CFA Institute, and the Market Technicians Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2015
7.04
7.0%
Bob is a Co-Founding Partner of Eastern Shore Capital Management where he serves as Chief Investment Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager of the ESCM Small Cap Equity and Select Equity strategies. Bob brings over twenty five years of investment experience to Eastern Shore and has held senior roles in several firms. Prior to co-founding ESCM he served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at FBR Asset management, where he managed the FBR Small Cap and Large Cap funds. Before joining FBR, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager and Director of Research at Citizens Funds, where he worked with James O’Brien. Prior to joining Citizens, Mr. Barringer served as Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at AEW Capital Management. While at AEW, Bob was Co-Portfolio Manager of the AEW institutional separately managed and alternative REIT portfolios. He began his career as a research analyst covering small and mid-cap banks and thrifts at Fidelity Investments, working for Peter Lynch. Bob received his B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2015
7.04
7.0%
Jim, a partner and portfolio manager, joined Eastern Shore Capital Management as a principal in October 2012 and serves as co-manager of the ESCM Small Cap Core and Select Equity strategies. Prior to co-founding ESCM, Jim served as a member of the investment team for 8 years at Moody Aldrich Partners: he began as a Senior Analyst, became an Associate PM in 2007, and was later named the Lead PM on the firm's Small Cap Value strategy. Previously, he was an Equity Research Analyst at Citizens Funds. Prior to that, he was a Financial Analysis Technology Strategist at Primark. Jim's experience also includes Financial Technology Business Development at One Source Information Services, Senior Fund Accountant at Fidelity Investments, and Account Specialist at Boston Safe Deposit & Trust Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Gerry is Portfolio Manager on Walthausen & Co.’s Micro Cap Value, Small Cap Value and Select Value products. Prior to joining Walthausen in 2018, Gerry was an investment consultant to Linde Hansen & Co., where he was developing a micro-cap value strategy. Prior to Linde Hansen, Gerry was a partner and portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. where he was the founding portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Micro Cap Value fund from 1998 to 2013 and portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund from 2009 to 2013. Prior to Lord Abbett, Gerry was a portfolio manager at CL Capital Management Company. Gerry received a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Andrew joined RHJ in March 2019, and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm he was a Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at HGK Asset Management, Inc. Andrew earned an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He holds a B.S. degree in Business and Economics from Lehigh University. Andrew is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Andrew J. Fleming, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Value Plus Fund and its corresponding Small Cap Value Plus Strategy. He began at Heartland as a research intern during the summer of 2011 while he was a student in the Master of Business Administration in Applied Securities Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined the Investment Team as a Research Analyst in June 2012, after completing the program, and began as a Portfolio Manager in 2015. Before beginning the securities analysis program, Fleming was an Associate for two years at McKinley Reserve, a Wisconsin-based family office. He supported the private investment activities of the firm and helped raise capital for its portfolio companies. His work included due diligence, market research, financial modeling, and valuation analysis. In addition to his master’s degree, Fleming earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2007 and a bachelor’s in finance from Georgetown University in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Eric joined RHJ in March 2019, and has 16 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm he was a Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at HGK Asset Management, Inc. Eric earned an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. Eric is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Bradford A. Evans, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Value Plus Fund and its corresponding Small Cap Value Plus Strategy. Evans began at Heartland in 1996 as a Research Associate. He was promoted to Equity Research Analyst, during which time he developed expertise in the Energy, Consumer, and Materials sectors. Following nearly four years at High Rock Capital, Evans returned to Heartland as Portfolio Manager for the Value Fund in 2004, which he co-managed until 2015. He became Portfolio Manager of the Value Plus Fund in April 2006 and also was Director of Equity Research from 2011 to 2016. Evans is a vocal advocate for small-cap value investing. He has been quoted by the national financial media, including Barron’s, CNBC, Fortune, Bloomberg, BusinessWeek, and The Wall Street Journal. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in international relations, Russian, and political science in 1995. He also spent a semester studying at Moscow State University in Russia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
