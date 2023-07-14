Home
BNY Mellon AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
DMUYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.18 +0.01 +0.08%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (DRMBX) Primary A (DMUAX) C (DMUCX) Inst (DMBIX) Inst (DMUYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund

DMUYX | Fund

$13.18

$1.02 B

2.85%

$0.38

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$1.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.65%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DMUYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Rabasco

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its net assets in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal income tax. The fund also seeks to provide income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 65% of its assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, A or higher or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser. The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in municipal bonds rated below A, including bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds), or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.

The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the bonds held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors based on their apparent relative values.

Read More

DMUYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -60.4% 31.9% 22.10%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.3% 46.16%
3 Yr -3.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 54.88%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 41.09%
10 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 29.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -76.8% 4.7% 54.36%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 62.55%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 19.50%
2019 1.2% -57.4% 18.9% 21.47%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 50.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -60.4% 31.9% 21.81%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.1% 42.55%
3 Yr -3.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 55.49%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.3% 43.24%
10 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 34.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMUYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -76.8% 4.7% 54.42%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 62.55%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 19.56%
2019 1.2% -57.4% 18.9% 21.60%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 52.67%

NAV & Total Return History

DMUYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DMUYX Category Low Category High DMUYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 29.76%
Number of Holdings 317 1 14000 40.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M -317 M 8.64 B 32.42%
Weighting of Top 10 12.10% 2.4% 101.7% 73.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ATLANTA GA ARPT PASSENGER FAC CHARGE REV 5% 1.56%
  2. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 1.53%
  3. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY ARPT REV 5% 1.46%
  4. TOBACCO SETTLEMENT FING CORP N J 5% 1.36%
  5. JEFFERSON CNTY ALA SWR REV 1.34%
  6. SOUTH CAROLINA ST PORTS AUTH PORTS REV 5% 1.09%
  7. CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBERG HOSP AUTH N C HEALTH CARE SYS REV 5% 1.03%
  8. GREAT LAKES WTR AUTH MICH WTR SUPPLY SYS REV 5% 1.02%
  9. WASHINGTON ST CONVENTION CTR PUB FACS DIST 5% 0.98%
  10. LANCASTER CNTY PA HOSP AUTH REV 5% 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DMUYX % Rank
Bonds 		99.90% 65.51% 150.86% 30.24%
Cash 		0.10% -50.86% 33.96% 68.68%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 19.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 16.97%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 18.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 17.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMUYX % Rank
Municipal 		99.90% 44.39% 100.00% 23.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.10% 0.00% 33.95% 74.67%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 16.85%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 18.59%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 32.31%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 22.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMUYX % Rank
US 		99.53% 37.86% 142.23% 15.75%
Non US 		0.37% 0.00% 62.14% 63.86%

DMUYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DMUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.02% 6.50% 32.73%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 95.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DMUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DMUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DMUYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.65% 0.00% 283.00% 7.27%

DMUYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DMUYX Category Low Category High DMUYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.85% 0.00% 4.45% 35.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DMUYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DMUYX Category Low Category High DMUYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.20% -0.53% 5.33% 35.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DMUYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DMUYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Rabasco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2012

10.32

10.3%

Dan is the head of municipal bonds at Mellon Investments Corp, overseeing and guiding the investment management process for the firm’s tax-exempt strategies. Previously, he was the head of trading for tax-exempt bonds, responsible for managing the municipal bond trading desk. Before joining the firm, Dan directed the municipal bond group at Fleet where he was responsible for managing mutual fund, common trust fund and high net worth client assets. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Evergreen Investments, where he managed national and state-specific mutual funds. His other responsibilities included hospital and high yield credit analysis. Dan began his career as a municipal analyst at Liberty Insurance Company. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1987. Dan holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Dan has served as a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Investor Advisory Group (2004-2008). He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Thomas Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Thomas C. Casey Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Tom is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, insurance and high net worth clients. Previously, Tom worked as a trader and a portfolio analyst on the US Municipal team. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, Tom worked as an analyst at State Street Bank & Trust Company. Tom has been in the investment industry since 1988. Tom earned an MBA and a BA from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

