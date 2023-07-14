To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its net assets in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal income tax. The fund also seeks to provide income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 65% of its assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, A or higher or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser. The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in municipal bonds rated below A, including bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds), or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser.

The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the bonds held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors based on their apparent relative values.