The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively allocating its assets across asset classes, market sectors, and specific investments. The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets in response to changing market, economic, and political factors and events that the Fund’s portfolio managers believe may affect the value of the Fund’s investments. The Adviser will attempt to construct a portfolio with the potential for capital appreciation, but may also seek to control risk by active allocation among asset classes, market and economic sectors, and issuers. The Fund’s portfolio will be actively managed, and the allocation of the Fund’s assets to asset classes, market sectors, and issuers will change over time, sometimes rapidly.

The Fund’s principal investments may include:

Equity Investments — Equity securities, of any kind, of U.S. or foreign issuers of any size.

Debt Obligations — Debt obligations, of any kind, of domestic or foreign private or governmental issuers, including, by way of example, loans, including, without limitation, participations and assignments, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in agency and non‑agency mortgage-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in investments of any maturity and of any quality, including defaulted securities, and may invest without limit in securities rated below investment grade and in unrated securities of any credit quality.

Corporate bonds and certain other fixed income instruments rated below investment grade, or such instruments that are unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, are high yield, high risk bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds”. When purchasing unrated securities for the Fund, the Adviser may assess such unrated securities as being of comparable ratings quality to other bonds and assign an internal credit rating to such unrated bonds.

Real Estate — Investments in real estate-related assets, such as, for example, real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”), real estate operating companies, brokers, developers, and builders; property management firms; and mortgage servicing firms.

Commodities — Investments intended to provide exposure to one or more physical commodities or commodities indices. Investments may include, by way of example, ETFs, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, swaps, securities designed to provide commodity-based exposures, and common or preferred stocks of subsidiaries of the Fund that invest directly or indirectly in precious metals and minerals or other commodity-related investments.

Currencies — Investment positions in various foreign currencies, including actual holdings of those currencies, and forward, futures, swap, and option contracts with respect to foreign currencies.

Short-Term Investments — Short-term, high quality investments, including, for example, commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, certificates of deposit, bank time deposits, repurchase agreements, and investments in money market mutual funds or similar pooled investments.

There is no limit on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be allocated to one or more specific asset classes or market sectors. The Fund’s Adviser currently expects, however, that the Fund will typically invest at least 20% of its assets in equity securities and other equity-related investments and at least 20% of its assets in debt obligations and short-term investments; the Fund may invest less than these amounts at any time if the Fund’s Adviser believes it may be in the Fund’s best interest to do so. The Fund may invest without limit in obligations of issuers in any country or group of countries, including emerging market countries.

The Fund has historically pursued its investment objective and principal investment strategies and obtained exposures to some or all of the asset classes described above by investing in other investment companies, including investment companies sponsored or managed by the Adviser or its related parties. The Fund may invest substantially all of its assets in other investment companies. These investments may include other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies, ETFs, and domestic or foreign private investment vehicles, including investment companies sponsored or managed by the Adviser or its related parties. The Fund may from time to time invest in one or more subsidiary private investment vehicles organized outside the United States that invest directly or indirectly in precious metals, minerals, or other commodity-related investments or in derivatives transactions relating to precious metals, minerals or commodities, or other types of transactions where the Adviser determines that it may benefit the Fund if the subsidiary invests in those transactions. The amount of the Fund’s investment in certain investment companies or investment pools may be limited by law or by tax considerations.

The Adviser monitors the duration of the Fund’s portfolio securities to seek to assess and, in its discretion, adjust the Fund’s exposure to interest rate risk.

Except as expressly prohibited by the Fund’s Prospectus or its Statement of Additional Information, the Fund may make any investment or use any investment strategy consistent with applicable law. The Fund may engage in short sales, either to earn additional return or to hedge existing investments. The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions of any kind for hedging purposes or otherwise to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers. The Fund may use derivatives transactions with the purpose or effect of creating investment leverage. Although the Fund reserves the right to invest in derivatives of any kind, it currently expects that it may use the following types of derivatives: futures contracts and options on futures contracts, in order to gain efficient long or short investment exposures as an alternative to cash investments or to hedge against portfolio exposures; interest rate swaps, to gain indirect long or short exposures to interest rates, issuers, or currencies, or to hedge against portfolio exposures; and total return swaps and credit derivatives (such as credit default swaps), put and call options, and exchange-traded and structured notes, to take indirect long or short positions on indexes, securities, currencies, or other indicators of value, or to hedge against portfolio exposures. The Fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives, such as swaps, to gain long or short exposure to one or more physical commodities or indexes of commodities.

The Adviser may sell investments when it believes they no longer offer attractive potential future returns compared to other appropriate investment opportunities or they present undesirable risks, or in order to limit losses on securities that have declined in value.