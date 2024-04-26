Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$57.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax, and from Minnesota state personal income taxes. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.
The Fund is required to derive at least 95% of its income from Minnesota obligations in order for any of its income to be exempt from Minnesota state personal income taxes. Municipal debt obligations are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield (junk) bonds. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with maturities of various lengths, depending on market conditions. The Manager will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs. The Fund may invest in insured municipal bonds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of more than 3 years but less than 10 years.
|Period
|DMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|DMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|57.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|121
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.71%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMIIX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.17%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMIIX % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMIIX % Rank
|US
|99.17%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|DMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 28, 2024
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2024
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2024
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2023
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2023
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2023
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2023
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2023
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2023
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.043
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.016
|CapitalGainLongTerm
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...