The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of one or more exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.

In seeking high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, the Fund will invest in municipal instruments, which are fixed-income obligations issued by a state, territory or possession of the United States (including the District of Columbia) or a political subdivision, agency or instrumentality thereof. Interest income received by holders of municipal instruments is often exempt from the federal income tax and from the income tax of the state in which they are issued (although there may not be a similar exemption under the laws of a particular state or local taxing jurisdiction), although municipal instruments issued for certain purposes may not be tax-exempt. For shareholders subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”), a limited portion of the Fund’s dividends may be subject to federal tax.

The Fund primarily invests in investment grade debt obligations, but may invest to a limited extent in obligations that are rated below-investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”).

A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes selling the security will help the Fund to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities, or the valuation is no longer attractive.

The Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity, under normal circumstances, will range between three and ten years.

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may make significant investments in structured securities and also may invest, to a lesser extent, in futures contracts, options and swaps, all of which are considered to be derivative instruments, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.

The Fund’s investment adviser may engage in active trading and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.