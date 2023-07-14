Home
Trending ETFs

DMCRX (Mutual Fund)

DMCRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund

DMCRX | Fund

$11.44

$201 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

Net Assets

$201 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 109.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DMCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Driehaus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey James

Fund Description

The Fund uses a growth style of investment in equity securities, including common stocks and other equity securities of issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of U.S. micro-capitalization (“micro-cap”) companies. For purposes of the Fund, the investment adviser considers a company to be a micro-cap company if it is within the same market capitalization range at the time of investment as those included in the Russell Microcap® Growth Index. For the avoidance of doubt, while the reference index is “float-adjusted,” meaning it excludes closely held and other shares unavailable to investors, the investment adviser does not consider a float-adjustment when determining the market capitalization of a company. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 99% of the Russell Microcap® Growth Index consisted of companies with a market capitalization of less than $3.5 billion. Securities of companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be held by the Fund. In addition, while the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of U.S. micro-cap companies, the Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies that trade in the U.S. or in securities of companies above the capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Growth Index. The Fund may invest in companies with limited or no operating histories. The Fund frequently and actively trades its portfolio securities.

Investment decisions for the Fund’s growth style of investing are based on the belief that fundamentally strong companies are more likely to generate superior earnings growth on a sustained basis and are more likely to experience positive earnings revisions. These decisions involve evaluating a company’s competitive position, evaluating industry dynamics, identifying potential growth catalysts and assessing the financial position of the company. The decision is also informed by the evaluation of relative valuation, macroeconomic and behavioral factors affecting the company and its stock price. The Fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, including to take profits, changes to the fundamental investment thesis, changes in the risk/reward assessment of the holding, an assessment that the holding is efficiently priced, to make room for more attractive ideas or for other portfolio or risk management considerations.

Read More

DMCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -21.9% 50.1% 42.91%
1 Yr 10.2% -72.8% 36.6% 57.94%
3 Yr -9.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 83.25%
5 Yr -8.8%* -42.6% 12.7% 83.43%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 32.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.5% -82.1% 547.9% 84.91%
2021 -9.6% -69.3% 196.9% 79.03%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 10.27%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 75.00%
2018 -5.1% -14.5% 20.4% 72.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -24.8% 50.1% 42.23%
1 Yr 10.2% -72.8% 36.6% 56.42%
3 Yr -9.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 83.25%
5 Yr -8.8%* -42.6% 14.6% 84.89%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 58.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DMCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.5% -82.1% 547.9% 84.91%
2021 -9.6% -69.3% 196.9% 79.03%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 10.27%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 75.00%
2018 -5.1% -14.5% 20.4% 78.59%

NAV & Total Return History

DMCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DMCRX Category Low Category High DMCRX % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 183 K 28 B 72.73%
Number of Holdings 137 6 1336 20.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 77.61%
Weighting of Top 10 18.57% 5.9% 100.0% 72.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional US Govt Sel 2.97%
  2. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Class A 2.29%
  3. Impinj Inc 2.17%
  4. MyoKardia Inc 2.03%
  5. Matador Resources Co 2.02%
  6. Bandwidth Inc Class A 2.01%
  7. Cytokinetics Inc 1.99%
  8. Skyline Champion Corp 1.92%
  9. Magnite Inc 1.84%
  10. Axcelis Technologies Inc 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DMCRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.22% 77.52% 101.30% 68.18%
Cash 		3.78% -1.30% 22.49% 25.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 68.01%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 72.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 67.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 66.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMCRX % Rank
Healthcare 		28.14% 0.00% 47.90% 13.64%
Industrials 		17.33% 0.00% 36.64% 44.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.15% 0.00% 40.68% 29.29%
Energy 		11.73% 0.00% 55.49% 2.53%
Technology 		9.41% 2.91% 75.51% 98.15%
Consumer Defense 		9.20% 0.00% 13.56% 1.85%
Financial Services 		3.57% 0.00% 42.95% 84.34%
Basic Materials 		3.41% 0.00% 10.30% 30.64%
Communication Services 		2.46% 0.00% 15.31% 48.65%
Real Estate 		0.61% 0.00% 15.31% 69.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 77.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DMCRX % Rank
US 		86.80% 67.06% 99.56% 82.66%
Non US 		9.42% 0.00% 26.08% 13.97%

DMCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.05% 27.56% 32.59%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.05% 4.05% 97.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 30.09%

Sales Fees

DMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 46.30%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DMCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 109.00% 3.00% 439.00% 81.57%

DMCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DMCRX Category Low Category High DMCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 69.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DMCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DMCRX Category Low Category High DMCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -4.08% 1.10% 84.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DMCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DMCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2013

8.54

8.5%

Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.

Michael Buck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2013

8.54

8.5%

Michael Buck is a portfolio manager and a senior analyst on the US Growth Equities Team with a focus on the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. His indepth fundamental research, idea generation and buy/sell recommendations are leveraged across the Micro Cap Growth, Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies. Mr Buck began his career at Deloitte Consulting , LLC in 2001 as a business analyst until he joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2002. He received his B.A. and B.M. in economics and cello performance from Northwestern University in 2000.

Prakash Vijayan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2020

2.38

2.4%

Prakash Vijayan began his career as an equity research analyst for Beekman Capital Management in 2005, covering the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in 2003 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University in 2005. Mr Vijayan is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

