Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$201 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 109.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund uses a growth style of investment in equity securities, including common stocks and other equity securities of issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of U.S. micro-capitalization (“micro-cap”) companies. For purposes of the Fund, the investment adviser considers a company to be a micro-cap company if it is within the same market capitalization range at the time of investment as those included in the Russell Microcap® Growth Index. For the avoidance of doubt, while the reference index is “float-adjusted,” meaning it excludes closely held and other shares unavailable to investors, the investment adviser does not consider a float-adjustment when determining the market capitalization of a company. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 99% of the Russell Microcap® Growth Index consisted of companies with a market capitalization of less than $3.5 billion. Securities of companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be held by the Fund. In addition, while the Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of U.S. micro-cap companies, the Fund may also from time to time invest up to a maximum of 20% of its assets in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies that trade in the U.S. or in securities of companies above the capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Growth Index. The Fund may invest in companies with limited or no operating histories. The Fund frequently and actively trades its portfolio securities.
Investment decisions for the Fund’s growth style of investing are based on the belief that fundamentally strong companies are more likely to generate superior earnings growth on a sustained basis and are more likely to experience positive earnings revisions. These decisions involve evaluating a company’s competitive position, evaluating industry dynamics, identifying potential growth catalysts and assessing the financial position of the company. The decision is also informed by the evaluation of relative valuation, macroeconomic and behavioral factors affecting the company and its stock price. The Fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, including to take profits, changes to the fundamental investment thesis, changes in the risk/reward assessment of the holding, an assessment that the holding is efficiently priced, to make room for more attractive ideas or for other portfolio or risk management considerations.
|Period
|DMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|42.91%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|57.94%
|3 Yr
|-9.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|83.25%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|83.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|32.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|DMCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|84.91%
|2021
|-9.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|79.03%
|2020
|15.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|10.27%
|2019
|3.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|75.00%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|72.66%
|DMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|201 M
|183 K
|28 B
|72.73%
|Number of Holdings
|137
|6
|1336
|20.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|77.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.57%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|72.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMCRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.22%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|68.18%
|Cash
|3.78%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|25.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|68.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|72.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|67.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|66.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMCRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|28.14%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|13.64%
|Industrials
|17.33%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|44.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.15%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|29.29%
|Energy
|11.73%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|2.53%
|Technology
|9.41%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|98.15%
|Consumer Defense
|9.20%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|1.85%
|Financial Services
|3.57%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|84.34%
|Basic Materials
|3.41%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|30.64%
|Communication Services
|2.46%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|48.65%
|Real Estate
|0.61%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|69.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|77.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DMCRX % Rank
|US
|86.80%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|82.66%
|Non US
|9.42%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|13.97%
|DMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|32.59%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|97.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|30.09%
|DMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|46.30%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DMCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|109.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|81.57%
|DMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|69.87%
|DMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DMCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.26%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|84.98%
|DMCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.904
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2013
8.54
8.5%
Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2013
8.54
8.5%
Michael Buck is a portfolio manager and a senior analyst on the US Growth Equities Team with a focus on the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. His indepth fundamental research, idea generation and buy/sell recommendations are leveraged across the Micro Cap Growth, Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies. Mr Buck began his career at Deloitte Consulting , LLC in 2001 as a business analyst until he joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2002. He received his B.A. and B.M. in economics and cello performance from Northwestern University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2020
2.38
2.4%
Prakash Vijayan began his career as an equity research analyst for Beekman Capital Management in 2005, covering the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in 2003 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University in 2005. Mr Vijayan is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
