Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$456 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.2%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 205.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade fixed income securities, including, but not limited to, fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and by US corporations (80% policy). Investment grade fixed income securities are securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) and Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or those that are deemed to be of comparable quality. The Fund will maintain an average effective duration from one to three years. The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate among the different types of fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest based on the Manager’s evaluation of economic and market conditions and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from various sectors of the fixed income market.
The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
The corporate debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include bonds, notes, debentures, and commercial paper of US companies and, subject to the limitations described below, non-US companies. The Fund may also invest in a variety of securities that are issued or guaranteed as to the payment of principal and interest by the US government, and by various agencies or instrumentalities, which have been established or are sponsored by the US government, and, subject to the limitations described below, securities issued by foreign governments.
Additionally, the Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, government-sponsored corporations, and mortgage-backed securities issued by certain private, nongovernment entities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are backed by assets such as receivables on home equity and credit card loans, automobile, mobile home, recreational vehicle and other loans, wholesale dealer floor plans, and leases.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities (also known as high yield or “junk” bonds).
The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund’s total non-US dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 10% of its net assets.
The Fund may use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective and will limit its investments in derivatives instruments to 20% of its net assets.
The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|YTD
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|66.32%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|57.99%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|66.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|79.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|78.13%
* Annualized
|2022
|-6.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|40.00%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|88.73%
|2020
|0.7%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|41.12%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|70.63%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|97.30%
|YTD
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|63.19%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|53.65%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|66.98%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|80.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|74.11%
* Annualized
|2022
|-6.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|38.23%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|88.73%
|2020
|0.7%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|41.12%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|72.55%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|97.92%
|DLTZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLTZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|456 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|67.24%
|Number of Holdings
|348
|4
|4919
|62.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.6 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|69.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.16%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|67.03%
|Bonds
|91.52%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|64.06%
|Cash
|6.33%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|21.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.15%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|51.22%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|26.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|30.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|13.72%
|Corporate
|59.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.01%
|Securitized
|24.70%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|53.30%
|Government
|9.29%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|70.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.33%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|31.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|27.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|56.25%
|US
|74.81%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|75.35%
|Non US
|16.71%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|24.31%
|DLTZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|54.05%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|87.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DLTZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DLTZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLTZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|205.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|84.46%
|DLTZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLTZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.68%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|25.69%
|DLTZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DLTZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLTZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.10%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|53.11%
|DLTZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 22, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 22, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 22, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 24, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
J. David Hillmeyer is head of multisector/global fixed income in the Americas. He is co-portfolio manager for the fixed rate diversified multisector, core plus, and investment grade corporate bond strategies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in August 2007 as a vice president and corporate bond trader, he worked for more than 11 years in various roles at Hartford Investment Management Company, including senior corporate bond trader, high yield portfolio manager / trader, and quantitative analyst. He began his career as an investment advisor in January 1989 at Shawmut Bank, leaving the firm as an investment officer in November 1995. Hillmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Ms. Mardarovici joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2019 as Senior Vice President and co-head of the firm’s multisector and core plus strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than 13 years at BMO Global Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager. Since 2014, she was a member of the management committee of TCH, BMO’s US fixed income group, and helped lead business strategy and development efforts. Mardarovici was also responsible for driving investment strategy and managing institutional portfolios and mutual funds across a wide spectrum of strategies,
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
