Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.2%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$82.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load 2.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest all of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade fixed income securities at the time of purchase, including, but not limited to, fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and by US and non-US corporations. Investment grade fixed income securities are securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or those that are deemed to be of comparable quality. The Fund will maintain an average effective duration of less than 18 months. Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rates by indicating the approximate change in a bond or bond fund’s price given a 1% change in interest rates.
The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate among the different types of fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest based on our evaluation of economic and market conditions and our assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from various sectors of the fixed income market. In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
The corporate debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include bonds, notes, debentures, and commercial paper of US companies and non-US companies. The Fund may also invest in a variety of securities that are issued or guaranteed as to the payment of principal and interest by the US government, and by various agencies or instrumentalities, which have been established or are sponsored by the US government, and securities issued by foreign governments.
Additionally, the Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or government-sponsored corporations, and mortgage-backed securities issued by certain private, nongovernment entities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are backed by assets such as receivables on home equity and credit card loans, automobile, mobile home, recreational vehicle and other loans, wholesale dealer floor plans, and leases.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets.
The Fund may use a wide range of derivative instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward foreign currency contracts, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, and index swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against bond defaults, to manage credit exposure, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective and will limit its investments in derivative instruments to 10% of its net assets.
|Period
|DLTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|82.53%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|68.12%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|41.98%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|37.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|70.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.7%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|31.67%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|61.86%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|80.19%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|21.03%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|72.35%
|Period
|DLTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|69.43%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|54.15%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|40.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-10.9%
|2.6%
|36.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|82.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.7%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|30.77%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|61.86%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|80.19%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|21.03%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|77.06%
|DLTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.9 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|84.28%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|1
|3396
|82.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.3 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|78.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.76%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|48.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLTAX % Rank
|Bonds
|51.27%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|87.28%
|Cash
|48.74%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|9.65%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|8.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|11.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|77.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLTAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|48.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.65%
|Securitized
|27.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.05%
|Corporate
|22.13%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|71.49%
|Government
|1.79%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|21.49%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|46.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLTAX % Rank
|US
|50.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.56%
|Non US
|0.84%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|81.14%
|DLTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|11.47%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|62.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DLTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.00%
|1.50%
|5.75%
|56.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DLTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|30.89%
|DLTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.38%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|56.14%
|DLTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DLTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|72.85%
|DLTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 22, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 22, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 22, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 22, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 22, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 21, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 23, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 24, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2017
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 24, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 24, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 25, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 23, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 25, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 25, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Stephen M. Juszczyszyn Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen M. Juszczyszyn is a senior portfolio manager for Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI), with primary responsibility for portfolio construction and asset allocation of structured products strategies. He is responsible for research analysis, trading, and portfolio management for MFI’s structured products including mortgage-backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and asset-backed securities (ABS) across all core, core plus, multi-sector, limited-term, and insurance strategies. He became head of structured products in February 2019. Juszczyszyn has more than 25 years of experience as a fixed income portfolio manager, trader, and analyst specializing in structured products and has been with the firm for more than 20 years. He rejoined Macquarie Investment Management in March 2007 as a vice president and senior structured products analyst / trader and previously worked at the firm from 1991 to 2001, leaving as a senior fixed income trader and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to rejoining the firm, he worked at Sovereign Bank Capital Markets as the director of fixed income trading. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from La Salle University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Saint Joseph’s University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Kathleen Burst is a member of Delaware Management Company's taxable fixed income portfolio management team, a role she assumed in June 2019. She is primarily responsible for short-term investments. Additionally, her responsibilities include executing trade strategies for the firm’s short-term trading desk, a role she has held since 1994. Previously, she spent seven years in the firm’s investment accounting and dealer services departments. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from La Salle University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
