Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$82.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DLTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Investments Ultrashort Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Juszczyszyn

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest all of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade fixed income securities at the time of purchase, including, but not limited to, fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and by US and non-US corporations. Investment grade fixed income securities are securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or those that are deemed to be of comparable quality. The Fund will maintain an average effective duration of less than 18 months. Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rates by indicating the approximate change in a bond or bond fund’s price given a 1% change in interest rates.

The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate among the different types of fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest based on our evaluation of economic and market conditions and our assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from various sectors of the fixed income market. In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

The corporate debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include bonds, notes, debentures, and commercial paper of US companies and non-US companies. The Fund may also invest in a variety of securities that are issued or guaranteed as to the payment of principal and interest by the US government, and by various agencies or instrumentalities, which have been established or are sponsored by the US government, and securities issued by foreign governments.

Additionally, the Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or government-sponsored corporations, and mortgage-backed securities issued by certain private, nongovernment entities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are backed by assets such as receivables on home equity and credit card loans, automobile, mobile home, recreational vehicle and other loans, wholesale dealer floor plans, and leases.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets.

The Fund may use a wide range of derivative instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward foreign currency contracts, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, and index swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against bond defaults, to manage credit exposure, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective and will limit its investments in derivative instruments to 10% of its net assets.

DLTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -1.1% 3.6% 82.53%
1 Yr 0.3% -5.2% 7.0% 68.12%
3 Yr -0.3%* -3.0% 10.0% 41.98%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.3% 2.3% 37.11%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 70.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.7% -6.3% 2.3% 31.67%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 61.86%
2020 -0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 80.19%
2019 0.3% -0.3% 2.6% 21.03%
2018 -0.2% -12.9% 1.0% 72.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -3.2% 2.9% 69.43%
1 Yr 0.3% -5.2% 3.0% 54.15%
3 Yr -0.3%* -3.0% 10.0% 40.00%
5 Yr -0.1%* -10.9% 2.6% 36.61%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 82.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.7% -6.3% 2.3% 30.77%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 61.86%
2020 -0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 80.19%
2019 0.3% -0.3% 2.6% 21.03%
2018 -0.2% -12.9% 1.0% 77.06%

NAV & Total Return History

DLTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DLTAX Category Low Category High DLTAX % Rank
Net Assets 82.9 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 84.28%
Number of Holdings 87 1 3396 82.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M -200 M 16.1 B 78.95%
Weighting of Top 10 20.76% 2.6% 103.2% 48.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Avis Budget Rental Car Funding AESOP LLC 3.45% 4.00%
  2. AbbVie Inc. 2.15% 3.81%
  3. Exelon Generation Company, LLC 3.4% 3.56%
  4. AbbVie Inc. 0.78075% 3.37%
  5. CVS Health Corp 3.35% 3.24%
  6. ARI Fleet Lease Tr 2.84% 3.14%
  7. FREMF Mortgage Trust 4.13875% 3.05%
  8. American Electric Power Co, Inc. 3.65% 2.99%
  9. TESLA AUTO LEASE TRUST 3.71% 2.51%
  10. FREMF MORTGAGE TRUST 3.77% 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DLTAX % Rank
Bonds 		51.27% 0.00% 123.41% 87.28%
Cash 		48.74% -24.02% 100.00% 9.65%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 8.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.51%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 11.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 77.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLTAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		48.74% 0.00% 100.00% 9.65%
Securitized 		27.35% 0.00% 100.00% 46.05%
Corporate 		22.13% 0.00% 99.91% 71.49%
Government 		1.79% 0.00% 100.00% 52.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 21.49%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 46.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLTAX % Rank
US 		50.43% 0.00% 100.00% 74.56%
Non US 		0.84% 0.00% 49.76% 81.14%

DLTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DLTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.08% 18.10% 11.47%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 62.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DLTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.00% 1.50% 5.75% 56.25%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DLTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DLTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 369.54% 30.89%

DLTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DLTAX Category Low Category High DLTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.38% 0.00% 5.90% 56.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DLTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DLTAX Category Low Category High DLTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -1.30% 14.86% 72.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DLTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DLTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Juszczyszyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Stephen M. Juszczyszyn Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen M. Juszczyszyn is a senior portfolio manager for Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income (MFI), with primary responsibility for portfolio construction and asset allocation of structured products strategies. He is responsible for research analysis, trading, and portfolio management for MFI’s structured products including mortgage-backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and asset-backed securities (ABS) across all core, core plus, multi-sector, limited-term, and insurance strategies. He became head of structured products in February 2019. Juszczyszyn has more than 25 years of experience as a fixed income portfolio manager, trader, and analyst specializing in structured products and has been with the firm for more than 20 years. He rejoined Macquarie Investment Management in March 2007 as a vice president and senior structured products analyst / trader and previously worked at the firm from 1991 to 2001, leaving as a senior fixed income trader and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to rejoining the firm, he worked at Sovereign Bank Capital Markets as the director of fixed income trading. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from La Salle University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

Kathleen Burst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Kathleen Burst is a member of Delaware Management Company's taxable fixed income portfolio management team, a role she assumed in June 2019. She is primarily responsible for short-term investments. Additionally, her responsibilities include executing trade strategies for the firm’s short-term trading desk, a role she has held since 1994. Previously, she spent seven years in the firm’s investment accounting and dealer services departments. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from La Salle University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

