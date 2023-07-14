Home
BNY Mellon Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
DLQIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.54 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DLQAX) Primary Inst (DLQIX) C (DEYCX) Inst (DLACX)
DLQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Lee

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The fund considers large-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase. The fund invests primarily in large, established companies that the fund's portfolio managers believe have proven track records and the potential for superior relative earnings growth. The investment process begins with a top-down assessment of broad economic, political and social trends and their implications for different market and industry sectors. Next, using a bottom-up approach, fundamental research is used to identify companies that the portfolio managers believe offer one or more of the following characteristics, among others:

earnings power unrecognized by market;

sustainable revenue and cash flow growth;

positive operational and/or financial catalysts;

attractive relative value versus history and peers; and

strong or improving financial condition.

The fund may use listed equity options to seek to enhance returns and/or mitigate risk. The fund will engage in "covered" option transactions only, where the fund has in its possession, for the duration of the strategy, the underlying physical asset or cash to satisfy any obligation the fund may have with respect to the option strategy. The fund will limit investments in options to 20% (based on the notional value of the options) of the fund's total assets and will limit the value of all total premiums paid or received to 5% of the fund's total assets.

Read More

DLQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -41.7% 64.0% 98.19%
1 Yr -3.4% -46.2% 77.9% 95.40%
3 Yr -2.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 66.52%
5 Yr -2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 74.08%
10 Yr 4.0%* -16.8% 19.6% 47.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.13%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 36.35%
2020 5.9% -13.0% 34.8% 74.30%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 58.09%
2018 -3.8% -15.9% 2.0% 82.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -41.7% 64.0% 93.84%
1 Yr -3.4% -46.2% 77.9% 91.45%
3 Yr -2.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 66.09%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 65.23%
10 Yr 6.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 51.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.22%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 36.35%
2020 5.9% -13.0% 34.8% 74.30%
2019 5.4% -6.0% 10.6% 58.09%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 3.1% 46.71%

NAV & Total Return History

DLQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DLQIX Category Low Category High DLQIX % Rank
Net Assets 742 M 189 K 222 B 60.64%
Number of Holdings 71 2 3509 42.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 258 M -1.37 M 104 B 64.30%
Weighting of Top 10 34.53% 11.4% 116.5% 88.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.59%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.81%
  3. Apple Inc 4.78%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.07%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.12%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 3.10%
  7. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.45%
  8. AbbVie Inc 2.34%
  9. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.18%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DLQIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 5.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 75.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 76.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.19%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 95.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 74.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLQIX % Rank
Technology 		24.32% 0.00% 65.70% 86.81%
Healthcare 		15.52% 0.00% 39.76% 23.91%
Financial Services 		13.94% 0.00% 43.06% 17.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 0.00% 62.57% 87.14%
Industrials 		9.58% 0.00% 30.65% 14.92%
Communication Services 		8.98% 0.00% 66.40% 67.68%
Consumer Defense 		6.12% 0.00% 25.50% 17.07%
Energy 		5.16% 0.00% 41.09% 8.33%
Basic Materials 		2.39% 0.00% 18.91% 25.39%
Utilities 		2.21% 0.00% 16.07% 7.83%
Real Estate 		2.10% 0.00% 16.05% 27.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLQIX % Rank
US 		98.94% 34.69% 100.00% 13.69%
Non US 		1.06% 0.00% 54.22% 74.53%

DLQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DLQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 69.27%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 70.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DLQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DLQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DLQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.32% 0.00% 316.74% 55.22%

DLQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DLQIX Category Low Category High DLQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 41.07% 79.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DLQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DLQIX Category Low Category High DLQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -6.13% 1.75% 6.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DLQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DLQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Mr. Lee is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2005. Mr. Lee is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Technology and Telecommunications sectors.

Donald Sauber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Donald M. Sauber has been a primary portfolio manager of BNY Mellon Large Cap Market Opportunities Fund with respect to the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, of BNY Mellon Tax-Sensitive Large Cap Multi-Strategy Fund with respect to the Large Cap Core Strategy, the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, and of BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities Fund since March 2018. Mr. Sauber is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2006. Mr. Sauber is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Financial Services sector.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

