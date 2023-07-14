Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$742 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.5%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.32%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The fund considers large-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase. The fund invests primarily in large, established companies that the fund's portfolio managers believe have proven track records and the potential for superior relative earnings growth. The investment process begins with a top-down assessment of broad economic, political and social trends and their implications for different market and industry sectors. Next, using a bottom-up approach, fundamental research is used to identify companies that the portfolio managers believe offer one or more of the following characteristics, among others:
●earnings power unrecognized by market;
●sustainable revenue and cash flow growth;
●positive operational and/or financial catalysts;
●attractive relative value versus history and peers; and
●strong or improving financial condition.
The fund may use listed equity options to seek to enhance returns and/or mitigate risk. The fund will engage in "covered" option transactions only, where the fund has in its possession, for the duration of the strategy, the underlying physical asset or cash to satisfy any obligation the fund may have with respect to the option strategy. The fund will limit investments in options to 20% (based on the notional value of the options) of the fund's total assets and will limit the value of all total premiums paid or received to 5% of the fund's total assets.
|Period
|DLQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|98.19%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|95.40%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|66.52%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|74.08%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|47.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|40.13%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|36.35%
|2020
|5.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|74.30%
|2019
|5.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|58.09%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|82.46%
|Period
|DLQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|93.84%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|91.45%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|66.09%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|65.23%
|10 Yr
|6.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|51.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|40.22%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|36.35%
|2020
|5.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|74.30%
|2019
|5.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|58.09%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|46.71%
|DLQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|742 M
|189 K
|222 B
|60.64%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|3509
|42.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|258 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|64.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.53%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|88.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|5.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|75.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|76.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|75.19%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|95.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|74.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLQIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.32%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|86.81%
|Healthcare
|15.52%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|23.91%
|Financial Services
|13.94%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|17.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.66%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|87.14%
|Industrials
|9.58%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|14.92%
|Communication Services
|8.98%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|67.68%
|Consumer Defense
|6.12%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|17.07%
|Energy
|5.16%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|8.33%
|Basic Materials
|2.39%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|25.39%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|7.83%
|Real Estate
|2.10%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|27.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLQIX % Rank
|US
|98.94%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|13.69%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|74.53%
|DLQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|69.27%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DLQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DLQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.32%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|55.22%
|DLQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|79.49%
|DLQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DLQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|6.65%
|DLQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.523
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.102
|ExtraDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2018
4.27
4.3%
Mr. Lee is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2005. Mr. Lee is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Technology and Telecommunications sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2018
4.27
4.3%
Donald M. Sauber has been a primary portfolio manager of BNY Mellon Large Cap Market Opportunities Fund with respect to the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, of BNY Mellon Tax-Sensitive Large Cap Multi-Strategy Fund with respect to the Large Cap Core Strategy, the Focused Equity Strategy, the Large Cap Growth Strategy and the Large Cap Dividend Strategy, and of BNY Mellon Focused Equity Opportunities Fund since March 2018. Mr. Sauber is a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which he joined in 2006. Mr. Sauber is a member of the Large Cap Equity Team at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and is a senior analyst for the Financial Services sector.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...