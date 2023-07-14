The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. The Fund will normally be constructed with an average duration of three years or less. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of one or more exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an

opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.

The Fund primarily invests in bonds, debt, fixed income and income-producing instruments issued by governmental or private-sector entities, including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, junk bonds, corporate debt, foreign securities (including emerging markets), inflation-indexed bonds, bank loans and assignments, collateralized loan obligations, preferred securities, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Sub-advisers employing an actively managed strategy will select securities based on its assessment of one or more of a variety of factors.

The Fund may invest some of its assets in securities that have not been called or tendered having a maturity date in excess of three years. The Fund will also invest in fixed income and other income-producing instruments rated below investment grade and those that are unrated but determined by the Fund’s Sub-advisers to be of comparable credit quality.

The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by companies operated or managed by a Sub-adviser or its affiliates and in other investment companies or private investment vehicles managed by a Sub-adviser, subject to limitations imposed by applicable law.

The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions and other instruments of any kind for hedging purposes or otherwise to gain or reduce long or short exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers.

A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as where the Sub-adviser believes there is a better investment opportunity, there is a deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer or the individual security has reached the sell target.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.