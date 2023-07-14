Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$571 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 107.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DLDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|9.55%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|81.94%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|5.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|86.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DLDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|48.50%
|2021
|0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|2.18%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|98.32%
|2019
|0.0%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|98.66%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|68.81%
|Period
|DLDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|8.85%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|77.60%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|7.42%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|76.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DLDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|48.50%
|2021
|0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|2.18%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|98.32%
|2019
|0.1%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|98.66%
|2018
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|4.16%
|DLDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|571 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|65.34%
|Number of Holdings
|444
|4
|4919
|48.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|141 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|64.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.53%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|45.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDFX % Rank
|Bonds
|64.27%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|99.13%
|Cash
|23.61%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|1.39%
|Stocks
|9.19%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|0.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.79%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|44.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.14%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|11.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|53.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|99.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.77%
|Energy
|0.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.23%
|Healthcare
|0.21%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|21.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|72.31%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|72.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|75.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.85%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|81.54%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|70.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|72.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|72.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDFX % Rank
|US
|7.39%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|0.69%
|Non US
|1.80%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|0.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDFX % Rank
|Corporate
|52.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.62%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|2.95%
|Securitized
|9.70%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|86.11%
|Derivative
|8.12%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|5.56%
|Government
|5.24%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|81.94%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|77.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLDFX % Rank
|US
|40.23%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|98.44%
|Non US
|24.04%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|8.51%
|DLDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|29.19%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|96.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DLDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DLDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|107.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|68.13%
|DLDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.14%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|8.51%
|DLDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DLDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.09%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|1.78%
|DLDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
David K. Sherman is the portfolio manager for RiverPark Short Term and RiverPark Strategic Income. Mr. Sherman, is the managing member of Cohanzick. Since 1996, Mr. Sherman, on behalf of Cohanzick Management, LLC , has managed accounts for various clients utilizing investment programs substantially similar to those intended to be used by the Fund. From January 1987 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman held various executive and director positions at Leucadia National Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. From August 1992 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President of Leucadia with primary responsibility for the oversight of Leucadia's insurance companies' investment portfolios. Mr. Sherman holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Mr. Cohen joined DoubleLine’s Global Developed Credit Group in 2012. He is the Director of the group and also a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation committee. Prior to DoubleLine, he was a Senior Credit Analyst at West Gate Horizons Advisors (and its predecessor ING Capital Advisors) where he worked as an analyst covering bank loans and high yield bonds since 2001. Prior to joining ING, Mr. Cohen was an Assistant Vice President in the Asset Management Group of Union Bank. At Union Bank, Mr. Cohen managed a diversified portfolio of leveraged loans as well as a portfolio of CDO securities. Prior to Union Bank, he was an Associate Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at the Bank of Montreal in their Natural Resources Group. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Ms. Padilla joined DoubleLine in 2009 as the Director of the Emerging Markets Group and is the lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Managing Director at TCW. She began working at TCW in 1994, where she had served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility with the group, including Credit Analyst, Director of Research, Co-Portfolio Manager since December 2001, and lead Portfolio Manager since October 2006. She was involved in all aspects of building and managing TCW's Emerging Markets Fixed Income business including credit, securitization, trading and marketing. Ms. Padilla attended University of California at Berkeley as a fellow of the Robert A. Toigo Foundation and graduated with an MBA in 1994. Ms. Padilla received her BA in Economics in 1989 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Michael De Kler is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cohanzick Management, LLC. Michael De Kler began his career with Cohanzick as a junior analyst in 1999, rising to his current role of Assistant Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst. Throughout his time with Cohanzick, Mr. De Kler’s focus has been on high yield and investment grade debt securities. Mr. De Kler graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Magna Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 1999 and a Masters of Business Administration in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...