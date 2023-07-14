The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in publicly-traded equity securities using a disciplined, risk-controlled investment process. The investment process is a sector-neutral, relative-value approach that has been used by the Adviser for its private clients since 1999. The investment process seeks to minimize volatility (and thus, control risk) by utilizing several strategies including, but not limited to, rebalancing the portfolio quarterly to be within 1% of its target benchmark sector weights, relatively equally weighting position sizes within each sector, and maintaining positions at less than 4% of the portfolio. In cases of holdings in the benchmark that are over 4%, the Fund has the flexibility to hold above 4% position weights, up to the weight of the holding within the benchmark, subject to the diversification limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s benchmark is the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (“S&P 500”). “Sector-neutral, relative-value” refers to the Adviser striving to keep sector diversification within the Fund’s portfolio similar to that in its target benchmark. To do this, the Adviser will generally emphasize valuation metrics within each sector when analyzing securities. Valuation metrics may include evaluating the pricing of a security based off its price to earnings ratio, price to cash flow ratio, price to book value ratio and earnings to growth ratio.

The Adviser employs a risk-controlled relative-value equity strategy. The starting universe used to select equity securities is the largest 700 companies listed on major U.S. exchanges, based on market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in large cap equity securities, which the Adviser defines as companies having a market capitalization of over $10 billion at the time of purchase. While the Fund selects stocks from the 700 largest companies, the Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies of any size, including what are commonly referred to as small-cap and mid-cap companies (generally those companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion and between $2 billion and $10 billion, respectively). The Fund portfolio is designed to resemble the broad large-cap market, add value above market returns through superior stock selection, yet exhibit lower volatility than the market. The investment process is a hybrid of quantitative and fundamental techniques. Individual securities in the Fund are chosen after rigorous fundamental research to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to peer companies, relative to the broader economic sector in which companies are members, and relative to the historical and forecasted growth the companies may exhibit.

The investment portfolio will be constructed and monitored using top-down risk controls designed to minimize volatility while allowing the opportunity to add excess returns. The portfolio managers may also sell a security when they determine that the company’s fundamentals are no longer compatible with the Fund’s objectives or when other securities offer a more attractive investment opportunity. Top-down risk controls would include sector neutrality to the Fund’s benchmark with relatively equal weighted positions generally limited to a maximum 4% weighting, subject to the exceptions described above. Such controls have historically reduced volatility by ensuring the portfolio is well diversified and not over concentrated to any particular sector or security.

In addition to common stocks, from time to time the Fund may purchase other equities such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), preferred stocks, publicly traded partnerships, shares of other investment companies and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in ETFs to gain market exposure when there are significant cash flows.