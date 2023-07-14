Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.7%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$118 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.6%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in publicly-traded equity securities using a disciplined, risk-controlled investment process. The investment process is a sector-neutral, relative-value approach that has been used by the Adviser for its private clients since 1999. The investment process seeks to minimize volatility (and thus, control risk) by utilizing several strategies including, but not limited to, rebalancing the portfolio quarterly to be within 1% of its target benchmark sector weights, relatively equally weighting position sizes within each sector, and maintaining positions at less than 4% of the portfolio. In cases of holdings in the benchmark that are over 4%, the Fund has the flexibility to hold above 4% position weights, up to the weight of the holding within the benchmark, subject to the diversification limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s benchmark is the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (“S&P 500”). “Sector-neutral, relative-value” refers to the Adviser striving to keep sector diversification within the Fund’s portfolio similar to that in its target benchmark. To do this, the Adviser will generally emphasize valuation metrics within each sector when analyzing securities. Valuation metrics may include evaluating the pricing of a security based off its price to earnings ratio, price to cash flow ratio, price to book value ratio and earnings to growth ratio.
The Adviser employs a risk-controlled relative-value equity strategy. The starting universe used to select equity securities is the largest 700 companies listed on major U.S. exchanges, based on market capitalization. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in large cap equity securities, which the Adviser defines as companies having a market capitalization of over $10 billion at the time of purchase. While the Fund selects stocks from the 700 largest companies, the Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies of any size, including what are commonly referred to as small-cap and mid-cap companies (generally those companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $2 billion and between $2 billion and $10 billion, respectively). The Fund portfolio is designed to resemble the broad large-cap market, add value above market returns through superior stock selection, yet exhibit lower volatility than the market. The investment process is a hybrid of quantitative and fundamental techniques. Individual securities in the Fund are chosen after rigorous fundamental research to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to peer companies, relative to the broader economic sector in which companies are members, and relative to the historical and forecasted growth the companies may exhibit.
The investment portfolio will be constructed and monitored using top-down risk controls designed to minimize volatility while allowing the opportunity to add excess returns. The portfolio managers may also sell a security when they determine that the company’s fundamentals are no longer compatible with the Fund’s objectives or when other securities offer a more attractive investment opportunity. Top-down risk controls would include sector neutrality to the Fund’s benchmark with relatively equal weighted positions generally limited to a maximum 4% weighting, subject to the exceptions described above. Such controls have historically reduced volatility by ensuring the portfolio is well diversified and not over concentrated to any particular sector or security.
In addition to common stocks, from time to time the Fund may purchase other equities such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), preferred stocks, publicly traded partnerships, shares of other investment companies and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in ETFs to gain market exposure when there are significant cash flows.
|Period
|DLCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|76.60%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|83.46%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|76.89%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|78.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|74.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|78.66%
|2021
|6.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|67.21%
|2020
|3.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|65.69%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|66.95%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|82.17%
|Period
|DLCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|69.03%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|74.64%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|77.21%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|68.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|71.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|78.73%
|2021
|6.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|67.21%
|2020
|3.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|65.61%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|67.46%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|55.55%
|DLCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|118 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|83.84%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|4154
|68.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|85.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.58%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|76.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.95%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|50.79%
|Cash
|1.05%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|47.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|20.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|20.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|16.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|17.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCEX % Rank
|Technology
|25.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|34.15%
|Financial Services
|13.56%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|47.24%
|Healthcare
|12.50%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|82.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.27%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|70.29%
|Industrials
|8.86%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|53.98%
|Communication Services
|8.78%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|41.35%
|Consumer Defense
|7.98%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|25.11%
|Energy
|4.84%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|28.94%
|Basic Materials
|3.15%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|33.54%
|Real Estate
|3.12%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|33.84%
|Utilities
|2.89%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|34.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCEX % Rank
|US
|98.95%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|12.30%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|93.28%
|DLCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|30.56%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|71.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|34.32%
|DLCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DLCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|13.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|57.92%
|DLCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|32.96%
|DLCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DLCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.40%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|66.92%
|DLCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$2.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
DUANE R. ROBERTS, CFA, Director of Equities and Portfolio Manager Duane joined Dana Investment Advisors in June 1999 and is currently Director of Equities and an equity Portfolio Manager. Duane graduated from Rice University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics in 1980. He earned an MS in Statistics from Stanford University in 1981 and an MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University in 1999. Duane is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
GREG DAHLMAN, CFA, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager Greg joined Dana Investment Advisors in March 2006 and is currently a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Greg graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a BBA in Finance and Economics in 1985. Greg has been managing equity portfolios since 1990 and is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
DAVID M. STAMM, CFA, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager Dave joined Dana Investment Advisors in August 2007 and is currently a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Dave graduated from Valparaiso University with a BSBA in International Business in 1997. Dave has been in the investment industry since 1997 and managing equity portfolios since 2000. He is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
