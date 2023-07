SHEEDSA ALI, CFA Managing Director Portfolio Manager & Head of Quantitative Equity PineBridge Investments, New York Ms. Ali heads quantitative equity research efforts and has portfolio management responsibilities for Research Enhanced Strategies. Ms. Ali has been with the firm since 2005 as a Quantitative Researcher responsible for building, testing and implementing the research enhanced platform by quantifying the firm’s equity investment philosophy and research. She is also a key contributor to our firm wide Listed Equity Allocation calls and our cross asset class forum, Investment Strategy Meetings. Previously, she was a Consultant for the Financial Models Company working on equity and fixed income attribution models. She completed graduate coursework as part of Masters in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and has MS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ms. Ali holds BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from St. Francis College in India, an MBA from University of Hyderabad. Ms. Ali has been a quant conference speaker and is member of client advisory board for MSCI Barra. She is a CFA charterholder.