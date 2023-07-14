Home
mutual fund
DIVHX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.04 -0.11 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (CALEX) Primary No Load (DIVHX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$190 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DIVHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cutler Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cutler
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Patten

Fund Description

In seeking to meet its investment objective, under normal conditions, at least 80% of the Equity Fund’s assets will be invested in a diversified portfolio of common stocks according to the investment style of the Fund’s Adviser. For purposes of this policy, “assets” shall mean net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (although the Equity Fund is not currently authorized by the Board to do so). The Adviser invests primarily in companies domiciled in the United States and chooses investments in common stocks based on its judgment of fundamental value, which emphasizes stocks that the Adviser judges to have favorable dividend yields and growth prospects relative to comparable companies. Factors deemed particularly relevant in determining fundamental value include:

earnings
dividend and market price histories
balance sheet characteristics
perceived management skills

Changes in economic and political outlooks, as well as corporate developments affecting individual companies, can influence specific security prices. The Equity Fund typically invests in stocks of companies that have a total market capitalization of at least $10 billion and, in the Adviser’s opinion, have institutional ownership that is sufficiently broad to provide adequate liquidity suitable to the Fund’s holdings.

The Adviser uses both “top-down” and “bottom-up” approaches, and investment selections are made using a fundamental approach. Top-down research involves the study of economic trends in the domestic and global economy, such as the fluctuation in interest or unemployment rates. These factors help to identify industries and sectors with the potential to outperform as a result of major economic developments. Bottom-up research involves detailed analysis of specific companies. Important factors include industry characteristics, profitability, growth dynamics, industry positioning, strength of management, valuation and expected return for the foreseeable future. Particular attention is paid to a company’s ability to pay or increase its current dividend.

The Adviser will sell securities for any one of three possible reasons:

When another company is found by the Adviser to have a higher current dividend yield or better potential for capital appreciation and dividend growth.
If the industry moves in an unforeseen direction that negatively impacts the positioning of a particular investment or if the company’s strategy, execution or industry positioning itself deteriorates. The Adviser develops specific views on how industries are likely to evolve and how individual companies will participate in industry growth and change.
If the Adviser believes that a company’s management is not acting in a forthright manner.
DIVHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -13.6% 215.2% 84.58%
1 Yr 9.2% -58.6% 197.5% 21.39%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% 20.12%
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% 15.56%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 45.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -65.1% 22.3% 10.72%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 55.99%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -13.6% 215.2% 81.58%
1 Yr 9.2% -58.6% 197.5% 18.32%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% 17.53%
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% 15.43%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 42.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -65.1% 22.3% 10.72%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 55.99%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DIVHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIVHX Category Low Category High DIVHX % Rank
Net Assets 190 M 1 M 151 B 82.66%
Number of Holdings 36 2 1727 91.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 77 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 75.27%
Weighting of Top 10 41.24% 5.0% 99.2% 9.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Deere & Co 5.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.32%
  3. The Home Depot Inc 4.60%
  4. Caterpillar Inc 4.05%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp 4.05%
  6. McDonald's Corp 3.90%
  7. BlackRock Inc 3.60%
  8. Walmart Inc 3.56%
  9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.44%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 3.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVHX % Rank
Stocks 		97.99% 28.02% 125.26% 55.42%
Cash 		2.01% -88.20% 71.98% 40.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 54.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 50.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 51.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 52.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVHX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.04% 0.00% 58.05% 30.26%
Industrials 		18.31% 0.00% 42.76% 4.32%
Healthcare 		14.70% 0.00% 30.08% 77.81%
Technology 		13.29% 0.00% 54.02% 27.43%
Consumer Defense 		12.94% 0.00% 34.10% 14.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.67% 0.00% 22.74% 17.87%
Energy 		5.93% 0.00% 54.00% 73.32%
Communication Services 		3.03% 0.00% 26.58% 82.21%
Basic Materials 		2.09% 0.00% 21.69% 75.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 94.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 92.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIVHX % Rank
US 		97.99% 24.51% 121.23% 20.76%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 94.79%

DIVHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.04% 45.41% 40.44%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 488.00% 3.22%

DIVHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIVHX Category Low Category High DIVHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 48.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIVHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIVHX Category Low Category High DIVHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -1.51% 4.28% 48.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIVHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DIVHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Patten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2003

19.22

19.2%

Mr. Matthew C. Patten, received his B.A. degree from Boston College in Economics and Environmental Geo-Science. He was awarded his MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Patten has been Chairman of the Board of The Cutler Trust since September, 2006. He has been a member, Investment Committee Member and Portfolio Manager of Cutler Investment Counsel and its affiliates since 2003 and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser since 2014.

Erich Patten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2003

18.93

18.9%

Mr. Erich M. Patten received his B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He received his Masters degree in Public Policy from The Harris School, University of Chicago. Mr. Patten has been President of The Cutler Trust since March, 2004. He has been a Member and Portfolio Manager of Cutler and its affiliates since 2003 and President and Chief Investment Officer of the firm since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

