Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$190 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.2%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In seeking to meet its investment objective, under normal conditions, at least 80% of the Equity Fund’s assets will be invested in a diversified portfolio of common stocks according to the investment style of the Fund’s Adviser. For purposes of this policy, “assets” shall mean net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (although the Equity Fund is not currently authorized by the Board to do so). The Adviser invests primarily in companies domiciled in the United States and chooses investments in common stocks based on its judgment of fundamental value, which emphasizes stocks that the Adviser judges to have favorable dividend yields and growth prospects relative to comparable companies. Factors deemed particularly relevant in determining fundamental value include:
|●
|earnings
|●
|dividend and market price histories
|●
|balance sheet characteristics
|●
|perceived management skills
Changes in economic and political outlooks, as well as corporate developments affecting individual companies, can influence specific security prices. The Equity Fund typically invests in stocks of companies that have a total market capitalization of at least $10 billion and, in the Adviser’s opinion, have institutional ownership that is sufficiently broad to provide adequate liquidity suitable to the Fund’s holdings.
The Adviser uses both “top-down” and “bottom-up” approaches, and investment selections are made using a fundamental approach. Top-down research involves the study of economic trends in the domestic and global economy, such as the fluctuation in interest or unemployment rates. These factors help to identify industries and sectors with the potential to outperform as a result of major economic developments. Bottom-up research involves detailed analysis of specific companies. Important factors include industry characteristics, profitability, growth dynamics, industry positioning, strength of management, valuation and expected return for the foreseeable future. Particular attention is paid to a company’s ability to pay or increase its current dividend.
The Adviser will sell securities for any one of three possible reasons:
|●
|When another company is found by the Adviser to have a higher current dividend yield or better potential for capital appreciation and dividend growth.
|●
|If the industry moves in an unforeseen direction that negatively impacts the positioning of a particular investment or if the company’s strategy, execution or industry positioning itself deteriorates. The Adviser develops specific views on how industries are likely to evolve and how individual companies will participate in industry growth and change.
|●
|If the Adviser believes that a company’s management is not acting in a forthright manner.
|Period
|DIVHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|84.58%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|21.39%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|20.12%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|15.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|45.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|DIVHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|10.72%
|2021
|7.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|55.99%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|DIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|190 M
|1 M
|151 B
|82.66%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|1727
|91.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|77 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|75.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.24%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|9.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVHX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.99%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|55.42%
|Cash
|2.01%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|40.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|54.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|50.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|51.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|52.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVHX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.04%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|30.26%
|Industrials
|18.31%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|4.32%
|Healthcare
|14.70%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|77.81%
|Technology
|13.29%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|27.43%
|Consumer Defense
|12.94%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|14.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.67%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|17.87%
|Energy
|5.93%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|73.32%
|Communication Services
|3.03%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|82.21%
|Basic Materials
|2.09%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|75.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|94.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|92.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIVHX % Rank
|US
|97.99%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|20.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|94.79%
|DIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|40.44%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIVHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|3.22%
|DIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|48.72%
|DIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIVHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|48.59%
|DIVHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 17, 2003
19.22
19.2%
Mr. Matthew C. Patten, received his B.A. degree from Boston College in Economics and Environmental Geo-Science. He was awarded his MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Patten has been Chairman of the Board of The Cutler Trust since September, 2006. He has been a member, Investment Committee Member and Portfolio Manager of Cutler Investment Counsel and its affiliates since 2003 and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2003
18.93
18.9%
Mr. Erich M. Patten received his B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He received his Masters degree in Public Policy from The Harris School, University of Chicago. Mr. Patten has been President of The Cutler Trust since March, 2004. He has been a Member and Portfolio Manager of Cutler and its affiliates since 2003 and President and Chief Investment Officer of the firm since 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
