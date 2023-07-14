Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|YTD
|13.1%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|72.94%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|38.99%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|9.16%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|24.07%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|28.57%
* Annualized
|DILRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DILRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|615 M
|167 K
|150 B
|57.57%
|Number of Holdings
|516
|5
|516
|0.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|73.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.24%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|97.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DILRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.69%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|6.22%
|Cash
|0.30%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|91.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|67.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|73.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|64.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|64.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DILRX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.61%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|18.43%
|Healthcare
|14.18%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|61.98%
|Technology
|14.10%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|80.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.35%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|48.16%
|Basic Materials
|10.95%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|13.59%
|Consumer Defense
|10.75%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|39.40%
|Communication Services
|8.26%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|19.59%
|Financial Services
|5.24%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|92.17%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|12.90%
|Energy
|2.28%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|38.25%
|Real Estate
|0.40%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|44.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DILRX % Rank
|Non US
|98.28%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|6.45%
|US
|1.41%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|80.41%
|DILRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|97.20%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|1.20%
|DILRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DILRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DILRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|18.75%
|DILRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DILRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.29%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|15.63%
|DILRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DILRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DILRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.86%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|2.09%
|DILRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2015
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2014
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2013
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2012
9.45
9.5%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2015
6.87
6.9%
Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
