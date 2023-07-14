Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
DILRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.57 -0.06 -0.38%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DILRX) Primary
DILRX (Mutual Fund)

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.57 -0.06 -0.38%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DILRX) Primary
DILRX (Mutual Fund)

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.57 -0.06 -0.38%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DILRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio

DILRX | Fund

$15.57

$615 M

3.29%

$0.51

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$615 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio

DILRX | Fund

$15.57

$615 M

3.29%

$0.51

0.30%

DILRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DILRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -15.6% 24.4% 73.85%
1 Yr 18.0% -15.2% 26.9% 39.91%
3 Yr 5.1%* -27.4% 9.5% 7.90%
5 Yr 3.5%* -10.0% 35.2% 21.88%
10 Yr 3.7%* -3.8% 9.4% 32.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -49.5% -11.5% 19.95%
2021 6.0% -11.8% 9.8% 7.95%
2020 4.1% -1.7% 22.8% 87.79%
2019 5.4% -1.0% 9.7% 70.39%
2018 -3.2% -7.5% 11.0% 35.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -35.3% 24.4% 72.94%
1 Yr 18.0% -46.8% 26.9% 38.99%
3 Yr 5.1%* -27.4% 13.1% 9.16%
5 Yr 3.5%* -10.0% 35.2% 24.07%
10 Yr 5.0%* -3.1% 9.9% 28.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -49.5% -11.5% 19.95%
2021 6.0% -11.8% 9.8% 7.95%
2020 4.1% -1.7% 22.8% 87.79%
2019 5.4% -1.0% 9.7% 70.67%
2018 -2.8% -7.5% 11.0% 29.24%

NAV & Total Return History

DILRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DILRX Category Low Category High DILRX % Rank
Net Assets 615 M 167 K 150 B 57.57%
Number of Holdings 516 5 516 0.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 73.73%
Weighting of Top 10 19.24% 10.3% 99.1% 97.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Short Term Investment 6.16%
  2. Roche Holding AG 3.40%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DILRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 88.72% 101.51% 6.22%
Cash 		0.30% -1.51% 11.28% 91.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 67.74%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 73.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 64.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 64.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DILRX % Rank
Industrials 		19.61% 0.68% 31.28% 18.43%
Healthcare 		14.18% 1.36% 29.58% 61.98%
Technology 		14.10% 1.51% 38.21% 80.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.35% 0.00% 46.28% 48.16%
Basic Materials 		10.95% 0.00% 23.15% 13.59%
Consumer Defense 		10.75% 0.00% 28.66% 39.40%
Communication Services 		8.26% 0.00% 41.13% 19.59%
Financial Services 		5.24% 0.00% 38.62% 92.17%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 19.97% 12.90%
Energy 		2.28% 0.00% 24.97% 38.25%
Real Estate 		0.40% 0.00% 17.78% 44.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DILRX % Rank
Non US 		98.28% 70.50% 101.51% 6.45%
US 		1.41% 0.00% 25.68% 80.41%

DILRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 37.19% 97.20%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.50% 3.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 1.20%

Sales Fees

DILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 7.00% 330.00% 18.75%

DILRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DILRX Category Low Category High DILRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.29% 0.00% 6.96% 15.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DILRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DILRX Category Low Category High DILRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.86% -1.69% 3.16% 2.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DILRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DILRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2012

9.45

9.5%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Arun Keswani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Keswani is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Keswani joined Dimensional in 2011 and has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Mr. Keswani holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, an MS from Pennsylvania State University, and a BS from Purdue University.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×