Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Discovery Fund

mutual fund
DIGGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$83.49 -0.52 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (OPOCX) Primary Inst (ODIYX) C (ODICX) Retirement (ODINX) Inst (ODIIX) Retirement (DIGGX)
DIGGX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$83.49 -0.52 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (OPOCX) Primary Inst (ODIYX) C (ODICX) Retirement (ODINX) Inst (ODIIX) Retirement (DIGGX)
DIGGX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$83.49 -0.52 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (OPOCX) Primary Inst (ODIYX) C (ODICX) Retirement (ODINX) Inst (ODIIX) Retirement (DIGGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Discovery Fund

DIGGX | Fund

$83.49

$3.45 B

0.00%

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

19.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$84.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Discovery Fund

DIGGX | Fund

$83.49

$3.45 B

0.00%

0.72%

DIGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Zibelli

Fund Description

DIGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -21.9% 50.1% 32.77%
1 Yr 19.6% -72.8% 36.6% 5.41%
3 Yr -4.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 55.85%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% 12.70%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 15.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -82.1% 547.9% 57.46%
2021 -2.3% -69.3% 196.9% 41.07%
2020 10.6% -28.2% 32.1% 30.63%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -24.8% 50.1% 32.09%
1 Yr 19.6% -72.8% 36.6% 5.24%
3 Yr -4.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 56.02%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% 12.02%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 14.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -82.1% 547.9% 57.46%
2021 -2.3% -69.3% 196.9% 41.07%
2020 10.6% -28.2% 32.1% 30.63%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DIGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIGGX Category Low Category High DIGGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.45 B 183 K 28 B 12.96%
Number of Holdings 93 6 1336 49.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 767 M 59 K 2.7 B 13.64%
Weighting of Top 10 21.45% 5.9% 100.0% 50.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kornit Digital Ltd 2.51%
  2. Sprout Social Inc Class A 2.38%
  3. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 2.38%
  4. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 2.33%
  5. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc 2.32%
  6. Manhattan Associates Inc 2.31%
  7. Freshpet Inc 2.23%
  8. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.22%
  9. Herc Holdings Inc 2.22%
  10. Ambarella Inc 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIGGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.68% 77.52% 101.30% 74.58%
Cash 		4.33% -1.30% 22.49% 19.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 68.18%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 72.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 67.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 66.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIGGX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.69% 0.00% 47.90% 51.52%
Technology 		21.21% 2.91% 75.51% 72.39%
Industrials 		19.46% 0.00% 36.64% 27.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.17% 0.00% 40.68% 50.67%
Financial Services 		8.98% 0.00% 42.95% 29.63%
Energy 		4.32% 0.00% 55.49% 22.39%
Basic Materials 		3.94% 0.00% 10.30% 24.75%
Consumer Defense 		3.73% 0.00% 13.56% 52.36%
Real Estate 		3.17% 0.00% 15.31% 33.67%
Utilities 		0.33% 0.00% 5.57% 27.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 93.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIGGX % Rank
US 		93.43% 67.06% 99.56% 52.19%
Non US 		2.25% 0.00% 26.08% 67.17%

DIGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.05% 27.56% 91.81%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.05% 4.05% 10.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DIGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 52.40%

DIGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIGGX Category Low Category High DIGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 70.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIGGX Category Low Category High DIGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.45% -4.08% 1.10% 25.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DIGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Zibelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Mr. Zibelli has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2014 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since May 2006. He was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds from May 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he spent six years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, during which time he was a Managing Director and Small Cap Growth Team Leader. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Mr. Zibelli spent 12 years with Chase Manhattan Bank, including two years as Senior Portfolio Manager at Chase Asset Management.

Ash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Mr. Shah has been a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds since January 2014 and a Vice President since February 2006. Mr. Shah was a Senior Research Analyst from February 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining the OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Shah was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Prior to that, he was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with BlackRock Financial Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×