YTD Return
20.4%
1 yr return
14.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$911 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.4%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$500,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DIEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|76.66%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|60.56%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|19.09%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|29.76%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|60.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|DIEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|18.98%
|2021
|7.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|28.74%
|2020
|8.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|47.18%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|30.90%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|90.47%
|DIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|911 M
|189 K
|222 B
|56.29%
|Number of Holdings
|347
|2
|3509
|6.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|369 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|59.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.37%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|86.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.37%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|29.27%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|67.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|36.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|41.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|33.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|31.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIEQX % Rank
|Technology
|33.99%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|59.27%
|Healthcare
|13.61%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|39.98%
|Financial Services
|12.23%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|27.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.80%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|75.93%
|Communication Services
|10.33%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|51.20%
|Industrials
|6.41%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|50.29%
|Consumer Defense
|6.22%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|16.32%
|Real Estate
|2.99%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|16.57%
|Basic Materials
|1.83%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|36.85%
|Utilities
|0.60%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|19.70%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|69.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIEQX % Rank
|US
|89.29%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|78.65%
|Non US
|10.08%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|11.54%
|DIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|71.45%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|97.93%
|DIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|15.63%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|29.76%
|DIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|14.27%
|DIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.59%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|3.96%
|DIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 14, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2016
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2013
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2011
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2010
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2009
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Amy Domini Thornton, CFA and Co-Manager, is the founder and Chair of Domini. She has served as Chair since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Domini has also served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Domini Funds since 1990 and was President of the Domini Funds from 1990 through 2017. She has served as portfolio manager for Domini’s separately managed account since 2013. Ms. Domini also serve as a Private Trustee (since 1987) of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge as well as a Partner (since 1994) with Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP, a registered investment adviser. In this capacity she has responsibility for the investments of private trust accounts and works with individuals to integrate social or ethical criteria into their investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Carole M. Laible is the Chief Executive Officer of Domini (since 2016), and President of Domini Funds (since 2017). She previously served as the President of Domini from 2005 to 2015, Chief Operating Officer of Domini 2002 to 2011, and served as the Treasurer of the Domini Funds from 1997 through 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
