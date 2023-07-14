Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$27.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.1%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the equity securities of dividend paying domestic companies that the Fund’s advisor, Donald L. Hagan LLC, dba Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), believes to be under-valued based on its proprietary equity selection model. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization without limitation, the Advisor expects that, under normal market conditions, its equity selection model will create a portfolio focused on large capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). To the extent the Fund does not invest in equity securities, the Advisor may utilize money market funds and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily hold investment grade, short term, fixed income securities to generate income and preserve capital.
The Advisor selects securities using its proprietary equity selection model. The Advisor believes that purchasing securities of strong companies within strong sectors provides a higher probability of success. The Fund’s holdings are determined by screening companies for measures of balance sheet strength and fundamental soundness.
The Advisor then classifies the companies selected by the screening process into sectors based on their primary business activities. The Advisor believes that stocks within the same sector often rise and fall as a group because similar overlying economic and valuation factors exist for all members of a sector. Additionally, the Advisor determines whether each sector has an adequate number of underlying companies that pass the screening process.
The Advisor next evaluates the relative attractiveness of those sectors by using its proprietary selection model which uses historical adjusted cash flow data. When a sector is paying a historically high adjusted cash flow yield, the sector, and the companies in that sector, are considered by the Advisor to be priced at an attractive value. Conversely, when a sector has a historically low adjusted cash flow yield, the Advisor believes the sector, and the companies in that sector, are priced too high and are unattractive.
The Advisor’s investment model is based on the belief that adjusted cash flow metrics provide a historically objective and controlled means of valuation. The research process utilizes a “weight-of-the-evidence” approach, which is designed to provide a historically-based perspective on current risks and rewards. The process provides the flexibility to seize opportunities in the marketplace in a rational, quantitative and un-emotional manner.
|Period
|DHQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|40.63%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|68.66%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|18.79%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|38.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DHQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|41.60%
|2021
|15.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|2.52%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|70.53%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|79.91%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|71.35%
|Period
|DHQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|38.59%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|68.23%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|18.77%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|26.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DHQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|41.60%
|2021
|15.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|2.52%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|70.44%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|80.55%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|40.45%
|DHQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.8 M
|1 M
|151 B
|94.11%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|1727
|87.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.72 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|93.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.12%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|25.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.68%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|88.01%
|Cash
|5.32%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|9.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|8.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|12.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHQIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.44%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|9.73%
|Healthcare
|16.66%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|59.60%
|Technology
|11.18%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|43.64%
|Industrials
|9.40%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|74.15%
|Energy
|8.49%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|35.58%
|Communication Services
|8.29%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|15.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.50%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|39.90%
|Utilities
|4.57%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|47.71%
|Basic Materials
|3.85%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|38.82%
|Consumer Defense
|2.82%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|92.93%
|Real Estate
|2.79%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|48.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHQIX % Rank
|US
|94.68%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|42.60%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|91.56%
|DHQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|8.29%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DHQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DHQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DHQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|74.83%
|DHQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.81%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|50.12%
|DHQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DHQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|48.25%
|DHQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core. Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001. Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks. Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2021
0.64
0.6%
Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 and was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund. Regan joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and analyst for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies. He is currently pursuing his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...