Trending ETFs

Day Hagan Smart Value Fund

mutual fund
DHQIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 -0.11 -0.85%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DHQIX) Primary C (DHQCX) A (DHQAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Day Hagan Smart Value Fund

DHQIX | Fund

$12.87

$27.8 M

1.81%

$0.23

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$27.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DHQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Day Hagan Smart Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Day Hagan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Hagan

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the equity securities of dividend paying domestic companies that the Fund’s advisor, Donald L. Hagan LLC, dba Day Hagan Asset Management (the “Advisor”), believes to be under-valued based on its proprietary equity selection model. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization without limitation, the Advisor expects that, under normal market conditions, its equity selection model will create a portfolio focused on large capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). To the extent the Fund does not invest in equity securities, the Advisor may utilize money market funds and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily hold investment grade, short term, fixed income securities to generate income and preserve capital.

The Advisor selects securities using its proprietary equity selection model. The Advisor believes that purchasing securities of strong companies within strong sectors provides a higher probability of success. The Fund’s holdings are determined by screening companies for measures of balance sheet strength and fundamental soundness.

The Advisor then classifies the companies selected by the screening process into sectors based on their primary business activities. The Advisor believes that stocks within the same sector often rise and fall as a group because similar overlying economic and valuation factors exist for all members of a sector.  Additionally, the Advisor determines whether each sector has an adequate number of underlying companies that pass the screening process.  

The Advisor next evaluates the relative attractiveness of those sectors by using its proprietary selection model which uses historical adjusted cash flow data. When a sector is paying a historically high adjusted cash flow yield, the sector, and the companies in that sector, are considered by the Advisor to be priced at an attractive value. Conversely, when a sector has a historically low adjusted cash flow yield, the Advisor believes the sector, and the companies in that sector, are priced too high and are unattractive.

The Advisor’s investment model is based on the belief that adjusted cash flow metrics provide a historically objective and controlled means of valuation. The research process utilizes a “weight-of-the-evidence” approach, which is designed to provide a historically-based perspective on current risks and rewards. The process provides the flexibility to seize opportunities in the marketplace in a rational, quantitative and un-emotional manner.

DHQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -13.6% 215.2% 40.63%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.6% 197.5% 68.66%
3 Yr 11.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 18.79%
5 Yr 2.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 38.60%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -65.1% 22.3% 41.60%
2021 15.2% -25.3% 25.5% 2.52%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 70.53%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.91%
2018 -4.1% -9.4% 3.1% 71.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -13.6% 215.2% 38.59%
1 Yr 1.3% -58.6% 197.5% 68.23%
3 Yr 11.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 18.77%
5 Yr 4.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 26.72%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -65.1% 22.3% 41.60%
2021 15.2% -25.3% 25.5% 2.52%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 70.44%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.55%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 40.45%

NAV & Total Return History

DHQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DHQIX Category Low Category High DHQIX % Rank
Net Assets 27.8 M 1 M 151 B 94.11%
Number of Holdings 40 2 1727 87.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.72 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 93.63%
Weighting of Top 10 34.12% 5.0% 99.2% 25.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley 4.33%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc 4.32%
  3. National Fuel Gas Co 4.22%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.19%
  5. Oracle Corp 4.19%
  6. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A 4.09%
  7. Kellogg Co 4.01%
  8. CVS Health Corp 3.98%
  9. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.91%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DHQIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.68% 28.02% 125.26% 88.01%
Cash 		5.32% -88.20% 71.98% 9.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 10.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 12.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHQIX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.44% 0.00% 58.05% 9.73%
Healthcare 		16.66% 0.00% 30.08% 59.60%
Technology 		11.18% 0.00% 54.02% 43.64%
Industrials 		9.40% 0.00% 42.76% 74.15%
Energy 		8.49% 0.00% 54.00% 35.58%
Communication Services 		8.29% 0.00% 26.58% 15.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.50% 0.00% 22.74% 39.90%
Utilities 		4.57% 0.00% 27.04% 47.71%
Basic Materials 		3.85% 0.00% 21.69% 38.82%
Consumer Defense 		2.82% 0.00% 34.10% 92.93%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 90.54% 48.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHQIX % Rank
US 		94.68% 24.51% 121.23% 42.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 91.56%

DHQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DHQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.04% 45.41% 8.29%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DHQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DHQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DHQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 488.00% 74.83%

DHQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DHQIX Category Low Category High DHQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 41.90% 50.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DHQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DHQIX Category Low Category High DHQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -1.51% 4.28% 48.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DHQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DHQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Hagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Prior to founding the firm, Don was Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for Wells Fargo Bank’s PCS. During his tenure with Wells Fargo, Don concurrently served on Wells Fargo’s National Asset Allocation Committee and National Investment Policy Committees. Don’s role included directing wealth planning initiatives, asset allocation and investment strategy for Wells Fargo’s national PCS division. He also served as one of the members of the Investment Management Committee for Wells Fargo’s flagship equity portfolio, Signature Core. Prior to Wells Fargo, Don served as Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Securities Corporation of Iowa (SCI). Don directed research, allocation, investments and strategy for the firm. He served as Portfolio Manager for the SCI Traditional Value Equity, Blue Chip Bellwether Growth, Industry Select and Tactical Balanced investment strategies. SCI was acquired by Wells Fargo in early 2001. Prior to being recruited as Director of Research for SCI, Don was Chief Sector Analyst and Editor for Ned Davis Research, Inc., one of the largest independent research organizations in the world. Don provided research and recommendations to institutional clients both national and international. Don has conducted research and developed decision-based asset allocation and individual stock buy/sell programs at the institutional level since 1988. From 1989 through 1996, Don also served as editor for the following institutional research periodicals: Industry Watch, Group Update, Techno-Fundamental Ranks, and Top 30 Picks. Don has been quoted in several financial publications including the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Atlanta Constitution, and USA Today. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and on radio programs.

Regan Teague

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 08, 2021

0.64

0.6%

Regan is a graduate of Ashland University (Ohio). During his college career, Regan interned with Day Hagan in the summer of 2009 and was a member of the Eagle Investment Group – a team of senior finance students that managed part of the school’s endowment fund. Regan joined the Day Hagan team full-time in April of 2012. Regan is a portfolio manager and analyst for all of Day Hagan’s proprietary strategies. He is currently pursuing his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

