The fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities with medium market capitalizations that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“the Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks. Mid cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between $1.5 billion and $20 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Index is between $720.6 million and $62.3 billion as of January 31, 2022. The size of the companies included in the Russell Midcap Index will change with market conditions.

The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.