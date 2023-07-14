Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund

DHPYX | Fund

$15.96

$233 M

1.05%

$0.17

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$233 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund

DHPYX | Fund

$15.96

$233 M

1.05%

$0.17

0.65%

DHPYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Diamond Hill Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Bingaman

Fund Description

The fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities with medium market capitalizations that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“the Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks. Mid cap companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between $1.5 billion and $20 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Index is between $720.6 million and $62.3 billion as of January 31, 2022. The size of the companies included in the Russell Midcap Index will change with market conditions.
The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.
Once a stock is selected, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating or if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

DHPYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -10.8% 26.2% 89.50%
1 Yr 3.2% -29.4% 26.4% 69.29%
3 Yr 11.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 38.44%
5 Yr 2.5%* -14.9% 42.0% 29.72%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -41.6% 42.6% 74.73%
2021 14.2% -23.5% 23.2% 13.10%
2020 -0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 74.66%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 7.5% 46.07%
2018 -2.7% -8.8% 3.8% 9.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -19.1% 22.1% 84.25%
1 Yr 3.2% -29.4% 36.6% 66.23%
3 Yr 11.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 37.74%
5 Yr 3.1%* -13.5% 42.0% 29.91%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -41.6% 42.6% 74.73%
2021 14.2% -23.5% 23.2% 13.10%
2020 -0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 74.66%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 7.5% 46.07%
2018 -2.1% -7.6% 3.8% 10.06%

NAV & Total Return History

DHPYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DHPYX Category Low Category High DHPYX % Rank
Net Assets 233 M 504 K 30.4 B 78.27%
Number of Holdings 57 9 2354 77.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.9 M 129 K 9.16 B 69.03%
Weighting of Top 10 30.89% 5.3% 99.9% 17.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enovis Corp 4.09%
  2. Colfax Corp 3.94%
  3. Red Rock Resorts Inc A 3.79%
  4. WESCO International Inc 3.76%
  5. Loews Corp 3.28%
  6. SVB Financial Group 3.18%
  7. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 3.10%
  8. CubeSmart 3.06%
  9. Post Holdings Inc 3.01%
  10. Sterling Bancorp 2.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DHPYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.18% 85.69% 100.65% 42.26%
Cash 		1.82% -0.65% 14.30% 58.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 57.74%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 58.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 57.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 58.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHPYX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.91% 0.00% 60.11% 4.72%
Industrials 		16.89% 0.00% 29.02% 43.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.87% 0.00% 29.62% 20.73%
Technology 		9.30% 0.00% 30.07% 55.38%
Real Estate 		9.28% 0.00% 40.74% 28.08%
Consumer Defense 		7.12% 0.00% 33.79% 27.56%
Basic Materials 		5.50% 0.00% 23.88% 52.49%
Utilities 		4.57% 0.00% 24.69% 67.19%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 29.17% 91.08%
Healthcare 		1.73% 0.00% 32.47% 97.90%
Communication Services 		1.24% 0.00% 19.80% 74.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHPYX % Rank
US 		92.50% 55.79% 100.30% 66.93%
Non US 		5.68% 0.00% 36.04% 30.71%

DHPYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DHPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 16.27% 83.91%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.20% 30.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 20.39%

Sales Fees

DHPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DHPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DHPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 227.00% 2.60%

DHPYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DHPYX Category Low Category High DHPYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 8.88% 76.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DHPYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DHPYX Category Low Category High DHPYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.84% 4.73% 55.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DHPYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DHPYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Bingaman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Chris serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1997 to 2001. In 1997, he was an Equity Analyst for Dillon Capital Management, an investment advisory firm. From 1990 to 1997, Chris held various positions with Fifth Third Bank, First Chicago NBD, and NBD Bank. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Hillsdale College (cum laude) and Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Chris Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Chris serves as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Portfolio Manager with Fiduciary Trust Company International from 2004 to 2005. From 2002 to 2004, he was a private investor. From 1995 to 2002, Chris was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University (summa cum laude).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

