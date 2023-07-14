Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$233 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.9%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DHPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|91.34%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|69.55%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|38.98%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|30.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DHPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|75.00%
|2021
|14.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|13.37%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|75.20%
|2019
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|47.47%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|9.48%
|Period
|DHPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|86.35%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|66.49%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|38.54%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|31.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DHPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|75.00%
|2021
|14.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|13.37%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|75.20%
|2019
|5.3%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|47.47%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|11.21%
|DHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|233 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|78.01%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|9
|2354
|76.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.9 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|68.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.89%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|17.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.18%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|41.99%
|Cash
|1.82%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|58.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|57.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|57.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|56.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|57.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHPAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.91%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|4.46%
|Industrials
|16.89%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|43.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.87%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|20.47%
|Technology
|9.30%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|55.12%
|Real Estate
|9.28%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|27.82%
|Consumer Defense
|7.12%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|27.30%
|Basic Materials
|5.50%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|52.23%
|Utilities
|4.57%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|66.93%
|Energy
|2.59%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|90.81%
|Healthcare
|1.73%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|97.64%
|Communication Services
|1.24%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|74.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHPAX % Rank
|US
|92.50%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|66.67%
|Non US
|5.68%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|30.45%
|DHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|46.38%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|30.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|85.44%
|DHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|36.72%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|2.31%
|DHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|75.98%
|DHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|80.21%
|DHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Chris serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1997 to 2001. In 1997, he was an Equity Analyst for Dillon Capital Management, an investment advisory firm. From 1990 to 1997, Chris held various positions with Fifth Third Bank, First Chicago NBD, and NBD Bank. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Hillsdale College (cum laude) and Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Chris serves as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Portfolio Manager with Fiduciary Trust Company International from 2004 to 2005. From 2002 to 2004, he was a private investor. From 1995 to 2002, Chris was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University (summa cum laude).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
