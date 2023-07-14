Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$11 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DHLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|28.28%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|51.24%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|61.54%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|31.06%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|27.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|DHLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|88.44%
|2021
|8.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|48.09%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|13.80%
|2019
|6.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|10.18%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|32.12%
|Period
|DHLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|26.56%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|48.84%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|61.93%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|27.46%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|20.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|DHLYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|88.44%
|2021
|8.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|48.18%
|2020
|1.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|13.80%
|2019
|6.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|10.18%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|40.92%
|DHLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHLYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11 B
|1 M
|151 B
|10.87%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|1727
|74.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.35 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|9.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.42%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|35.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHLYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.54%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|43.51%
|Cash
|1.46%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|51.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|59.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|55.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|56.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|57.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHLYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.74%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|12.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.54%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|3.08%
|Healthcare
|13.17%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|85.95%
|Industrials
|12.70%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|34.25%
|Communication Services
|9.15%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|7.56%
|Technology
|8.02%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|81.46%
|Basic Materials
|5.33%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|16.13%
|Consumer Defense
|4.27%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|86.95%
|Energy
|4.05%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|85.29%
|Real Estate
|2.55%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|53.20%
|Utilities
|1.49%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|83.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHLYX % Rank
|US
|96.80%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|27.54%
|Non US
|1.74%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|69.07%
|DHLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|84.18%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|36.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|17.03%
|DHLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DHLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DHLYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|43.32%
|DHLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHLYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.50%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|82.77%
|DHLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DHLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHLYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|64.65%
|DHLYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2002
19.7
19.7%
Chuck serves as Managing Director – Investments and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chuck was a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst with Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1982 to 2002, where he managed the Nationwide Fund. From 1979 to 1980, Chuck was an Internal Auditor at USAA. He also was an Auditor at Ernst & Whinney from 1977 to 1979. Chuck has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Austin serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2008. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Austin was an Equity Analyst at Putnam Investments from 2004 to 2008. From 1999 to 2002, he was an Investment Associate at Putnam Investments. Austin has a Bachelor of Arts in History (cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Dartmouth College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...