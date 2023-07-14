Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities rated at the time of purchase lower than BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) (80% policy). These are commonly known as high yield bonds or “junk bonds” and involve greater risks than investment grade bonds. The Fund may also invest in unrated bonds that the Manager determines to be of comparable quality. Unrated bonds may be more speculative in nature than rated bonds. The Fund may also invest in US and foreign government securities and corporate bonds of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities; however, the Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets, and investments in emerging market securities will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. In selecting bonds for the portfolio, the Manager evaluates the income provided by the bond and the bond’s appreciation potential as well as the issuer’s ability to make income and principal payments.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.