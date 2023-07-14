Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware High Yield Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
DHIZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.35 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (DHOIX) Primary A (DHOAX) C (DHOCX) Retirement (DHIRX) Retirement (DHIZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware High Yield Opportunities Fund

DHIZX | Fund

$3.35

$506 M

6.40%

$0.21

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$506 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DHIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware High Yield Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John McCarthy

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities rated at the time of purchase lower than BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P), Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) (80% policy). These are commonly known as high yield bonds or “junk bonds” and involve greater risks than investment grade bonds. The Fund may also invest in unrated bonds that the Manager determines to be of comparable quality. Unrated bonds may be more speculative in nature than rated bonds. The Fund may also invest in US and foreign government securities and corporate bonds of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities; however, the Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets, and investments in emerging market securities will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. In selecting bonds for the portfolio, the Manager evaluates the income provided by the bond and the bond’s appreciation potential as well as the issuer’s ability to make income and principal payments.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DHIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -7.1% 10.3% 55.12%
1 Yr 2.1% -9.9% 18.7% 32.46%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% 18.10%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 19.02%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 41.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -33.4% 3.6% 56.15%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -14.3% 7.8% 51.75%
1 Yr 2.1% -18.1% 22.2% 26.72%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% 18.01%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 19.83%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 39.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -33.4% 3.6% 56.30%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DHIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DHIZX Category Low Category High DHIZX % Rank
Net Assets 506 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 48.90%
Number of Holdings 227 2 2736 72.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.4 M -492 M 2.55 B 47.44%
Weighting of Top 10 12.38% 3.0% 100.0% 41.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  2. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  3. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  4. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  5. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  6. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  7. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  8. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  9. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%
  10. Applied Systems Inc 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DHIZX % Rank
Bonds 		97.06% 0.00% 154.38% 20.99%
Cash 		1.61% -52.00% 100.00% 74.82%
Convertible Bonds 		1.31% 0.00% 17.89% 41.29%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.60% 52.82% 67.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 46.85%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 36.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHIZX % Rank
Corporate 		96.52% 0.00% 129.69% 33.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.59% 0.00% 99.98% 80.65%
Derivative 		1.08% 0.00% 45.95% 11.44%
Municipal 		0.81% 0.00% 4.66% 2.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 47.07%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 36.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHIZX % Rank
US 		79.79% 0.00% 150.64% 57.25%
Non US 		17.27% 0.00% 118.12% 18.74%

DHIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DHIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.03% 18.97% 61.54%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.84% 75.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DHIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DHIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DHIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.00% 1.00% 255.00% 82.11%

DHIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DHIZX Category Low Category High DHIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.40% 0.00% 37.22% 27.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DHIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DHIZX Category Low Category High DHIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.01% -2.39% 14.30% 69.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DHIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DHIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2012

9.49

9.5%

John P. McCarthy is a senior portfolio manager for Delaware Management Company's high yield strategies, a role he assumed in July 2016. He is also co-head of credit research on the firm’s taxable fixed income team. McCarthy rejoined Delaware Investments in March 2007 as a senior research analyst after he worked in the firm’s fixed income area from 1990 to 2000 as a senior high yield analyst and high yield trader, and from 2001 to 2002 as a municipal bond trader. Prior to rejoining Delaware Investments, he was a senior high yield analyst/trader at Chartwell Investment Partners. McCarthy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Adam Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2014

7.57

7.6%

Adam H. Brown, CFA , is a senior portfolio manager on the Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. He manages the bank loan portfolios and is a co-portfolio manager for the high yield, fixed rate multisector, and core plus strategies. Brown joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in April 2011 as part of the firm’s integration of Macquarie Four Corners Capital Management, where he had worked since 2002. At Four Corners, he was a co-portfolio manager on four collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and a senior research analyst supporting noninvestment grade portfolios. Before that, Brown was with the predecessor of Wells Fargo Securities, where he worked in the leveraged finance group arranging senior secured bank loans and high yield bond financings for financial sponsors and corporate issuers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

