The investment objective of the Fund is to seek long-term growth of capital and current income. This investment objective may be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund is a diversified fund that will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) infrastructure-related companies. For this purpose, an “infrastructure-related” company has (i) at least 50% of its assets (excluding cash) consisting of infrastructure assets, or (ii) 50% of its gross income or net profits attributable to, or derived (directly or indirectly) from the ownership, management, construction, development, operation, use, creation or financing of infrastructure assets. “Infrastructure assets” are the physical structures and networks that provide necessary services for society, including, but not limited to, transportation assets (e.g., railroads, toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, parking facilities and seaports); utility assets (e.g., electric transmission and distribution lines, power generation facilities, oil, gas and water distribution facilities and related midstream assets, communications networks and satellites, sewage treatment plants and critical internet networks) and social assets (e.g., hospitals, courts, schools, correctional facilities and subsidized housing). The Fund’s 80% investment policy (the “80% Policy”) is a non-fundamental investment policy that may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund must comply with the 80% Policy at the time the Fund invests its assets. Accordingly, when the Fund no longer meets the 80% requirement as a result of circumstances beyond its control, such as changes in the value of portfolio holdings, it would not have to sell its holdings, but any new investments it makes would need to be consistent with the 80% Policy.

The remaining 20% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, may include infrastructure-related debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including municipal, corporate debt obligations and asset-backed securities), energy-related infrastructure companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), common stock and convertible securities. The Fund’s common stock investments may consist of exchange-listed equities from companies across various industries, sectors and market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in convertible securities when the attributes of a particular company’s convertible security is superior, in terms of total return (interest or dividends plus capital appreciation), to the common shares of the same company.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies organized or located in at least three non-U.S. countries. Although the Fund may invest in emerging market securities without limit, under normal market conditions, the non-U.S. companies in which the Fund currently intends to invest will be organized or located primarily in developed market countries, such as Japan, Spain, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Fund may also engage in transactions in foreign currencies. The Fund’s investments in securities of foreign issuers may include sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts for such securities, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) (which are typically issued by a U.S. financial institution (a depositary) and evidence ownership interests in a security or a pool of securities issued by a foreign company and deposited with the depositary) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) (which are receipts issued outside the U.S., typically by non-U.S. banks and trust companies, and evidence ownership of either foreign or domestic securities).

The Fund intends to generally maintain a fully-invested posture. As such, cash will typically be held to a minimum. However, significant client inflows may temporarily increase cash positions. The Fund may engage in frequent or active trading depending on market conditions, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a “bottom-up” fundamental stock selection process that the Adviser believes yields a more accurate picture of a company’s intrinsic value. The Adviser analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as a company’s operations, risk profile, growth expectations and valuation of its securities. The Adviser utilizes a disciplined, Economic Value Added1 framework to select investments. The framework focuses on the fundamentals of wealth creation and wealth destruction similar to the way a traditional, long-term focused corporate investor looking at all aspects of the business would assess a company’s value. In the shorter-term, markets often undervalue or overvalue a company’s ability to create or destroy wealth. The framework seeks to identify and exploit these investment opportunities. The approach is designed to capture excess returns when the market price of a stock converges toward the Adviser’s target price.

In determining whether a particular company or security may be a suitable investment for the Fund, the Adviser may focus on any number of different attributes that may include, without limitation: the company’s ability to generate favorable returns in light of current growth prospects, market position and expertise, brand value, pricing power, measures of financial strength (e.g., strong balance sheet), profit margin changes, return on capital improvement, sustainability of revenue growth, ability to generate cash flow, strong management, commitment to shareholders interests, dividends or current income, market share gains, innovation and reinvestment, corporate governance and other indications that a company or a security may be an attractive investment. Lastly, the Adviser integrates security selection with appropriate stock position sizing (determining the appropriate percentage of the Fund’s assets to commit to a particular investment) in order to maximize return relative to risk. The Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund’s position in a security when the facts or analysis surrounding the reason to originally invest in the security have changed, such as a change in general market conditions, or in response to redemptions of Fund shares.