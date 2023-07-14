Home
Trending ETFs

DHIIX (Mutual Fund)

DHIIX (Mutual Fund)

Diamond Hill International Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.49 -0.09 -0.54%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DHIAX) Primary Inst (DHIYX) Inst (DHIIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

19.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$52.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DHIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Diamond Hill International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Diamond Hill Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Krishna Mohanraj

Fund Description

The fund, under normal market conditions, invests its assets primarily in non-U.S. equity securities of companies of any size that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued by companies (i) that are headquartered or have their principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) whose primary trading markets are outside the U.S. or (iii) that have at least 50% of their assets in, or expect to derive at least 50% of their total revenues or profits from, goods or services produced in or sales made in countries outside the U.S. The fund intends to diversify its investments across different countries and regions, including emerging markets. Emerging market countries include those generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community; classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or classified as an emerging market country by Morningstar, Inc., or other index or data provider.
The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of confidence.
Once a stock is selected, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating, or if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

DHIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% 2.1% 19.2% 14.47%
1 Yr 19.7% -20.6% 27.8% 29.65%
3 Yr 8.9%* -14.5% 25.3% 4.96%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -43.6% 71.3% 17.75%
2021 4.0% -15.4% 9.4% 26.33%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 78.69%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DHIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -16.4% 19.2% 14.47%
1 Yr 19.7% -27.2% 27.8% 28.09%
3 Yr 8.9%* -14.5% 25.3% 4.59%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DHIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -43.6% 71.3% 17.75%
2021 4.0% -15.4% 9.4% 26.33%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 78.69%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DHIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DHIIX Category Low Category High DHIIX % Rank
Net Assets 52.6 M 1.02 M 369 B 88.95%
Number of Holdings 53 1 10801 83.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.7 M 0 34.5 B 87.59%
Weighting of Top 10 31.96% 1.9% 101.9% 25.44%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DHIIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 0.00% 122.60% 53.99%
Cash 		2.17% -65.15% 100.00% 40.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 54.07%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 68.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 50.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 54.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHIIX % Rank
Communication Services 		21.69% 0.00% 21.69% 0.29%
Consumer Defense 		16.33% 0.00% 32.29% 6.26%
Healthcare 		15.54% 0.00% 21.01% 10.63%
Financial Services 		14.87% 0.00% 47.75% 80.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.64% 0.00% 36.36% 15.14%
Technology 		9.99% 0.00% 36.32% 65.36%
Industrials 		5.17% 5.17% 99.49% 99.85%
Basic Materials 		3.77% 0.00% 23.86% 89.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 92.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 86.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 97.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DHIIX % Rank
Non US 		88.50% 0.00% 124.02% 84.02%
US 		9.33% -7.71% 68.98% 6.13%

DHIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DHIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.02% 26.51% 62.57%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 46.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.01% 1.00% 81.11%

Sales Fees

DHIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DHIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DHIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 2.00% 247.00% 68.08%

DHIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DHIIX Category Low Category High DHIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 78.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DHIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DHIIX Category Low Category High DHIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.43% -0.93% 6.38% 18.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DHIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DHIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Krishna Mohanraj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Krishna serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2012. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Krishna was a Senior Research Associate at Sanford C. Bernstein from 2011 to 2012. From 2008 to 2009, he was a Quantitative Analyst at Exelon Corporation. From 2005 to 2008, Krishna was a Product Manager with MCA Solutions. From 1999 to 2004, he was a Solution Architect with i2 Technologies. Krishna has a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (Chennai, India), a Master of Science from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School (with distinction).

Grady Burkett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Grady serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2014. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Grady held various Equity Analyst positions with Morningstar between 2007 and 2014, most recently serving as Strategist for the technology sector team. From 2006 to 2007, Grady was an Investment Analyst for Diastole Wealth Management. From 2005 to 2006, he was an Investment Analyst for CH Dean. From 2004 to 2005, Grady was a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. Grady has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Wright State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

×