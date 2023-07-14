The fund, under normal market conditions, invests its assets primarily in non-U.S. equity securities of companies of any size that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued by companies (i) that are headquartered or have their principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) whose primary trading markets are outside the U.S. or (iii) that have at least 50% of their assets in, or expect to derive at least 50% of their total revenues or profits from, goods or services produced in or sales made in countries outside the U.S. The fund intends to diversify its investments across different countries and regions, including emerging markets. Emerging market countries include those generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community; classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or classified as an emerging market country by Morningstar, Inc., or other index or data provider.

The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of confidence.