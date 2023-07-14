Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
19.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$52.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.0%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DHIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|16.17%
|1 Yr
|19.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|27.66%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|4.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DHIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|16.17%
|1 Yr
|19.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|26.24%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|4.43%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DHIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.6 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|89.09%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|1
|10801
|83.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.7 M
|0
|34.5 B
|87.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.96%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|25.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|54.13%
|Cash
|2.17%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|40.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|54.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|68.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|50.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|54.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHIAX % Rank
|Communication Services
|21.69%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|0.44%
|Consumer Defense
|16.33%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|6.40%
|Healthcare
|15.54%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|10.77%
|Financial Services
|14.87%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|80.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.64%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|15.28%
|Technology
|9.99%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|65.50%
|Industrials
|5.17%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|3.77%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|89.81%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|92.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|86.32%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|97.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DHIAX % Rank
|Non US
|88.50%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|84.17%
|US
|9.33%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|6.28%
|DHIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|39.47%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|46.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|84.79%
|DHIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|68.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DHIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DHIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|68.24%
|DHIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|78.33%
|DHIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DHIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DHIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.20%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|28.68%
|DHIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Krishna serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2012. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Krishna was a Senior Research Associate at Sanford C. Bernstein from 2011 to 2012. From 2008 to 2009, he was a Quantitative Analyst at Exelon Corporation. From 2005 to 2008, Krishna was a Product Manager with MCA Solutions. From 1999 to 2004, he was a Solution Architect with i2 Technologies. Krishna has a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (Chennai, India), a Master of Science from The University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School (with distinction).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Grady serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2014. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Grady held various Equity Analyst positions with Morningstar between 2007 and 2014, most recently serving as Strategist for the technology sector team. From 2006 to 2007, Grady was an Investment Analyst for Diastole Wealth Management. From 2005 to 2006, he was an Investment Analyst for CH Dean. From 2004 to 2005, Grady was a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones. Grady has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Wright State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
