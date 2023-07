Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to provide exposure to high yield securities by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities that are rated at the time of purchase below investment grade or are unrated. These investments are also known as “junk bonds,” “high yield bonds,” and “non-investment grade bonds,” and may include so called “distressed debt.” Such securities may be public or privately placed U.S. dollar denominated debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies of any size, which Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes represent an attractive investment opportunity. The fund also may invest in other securities including investment grade securities.

While not a part of the fund’s principal investment strategy of investing in corporate bonds, the fund may invest in other debt securities such as trust preferred securities, convertible securities, preferred stock, equity securities, U.S. Government and Agency securities, and mortgage or asset-backed securities. In selecting securities for the fund, the Adviser performs a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of credit risk, interest rate risk, and the legal and technical structure of the security. The Adviser will attempt to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the fixed-income markets. The Adviser seeks to invest in securities that the Adviser expects to offer attractive prospects for current income and/or capital appreciation in relation to the risk borne.