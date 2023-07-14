Home
Trending ETFs

DFA Global Sustainability Fixed Income Portfolio

mutual fund
DGSFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.35 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DGSFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Global Sustainability Fixed Income Portfolio

DGSFX | Fund

$9.35

$777 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$777 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFA Global Sustainability Fixed Income Portfolio

DGSFX | Fund

$9.35

$777 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.30%

DGSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Global Sustainability Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

DGSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -15.2% -2.4% 86.15%
1 Yr -2.7% -10.4% -2.5% 87.79%
3 Yr -6.1%* -1.2% 4.2% 61.02%
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -9.4% -0.6% 54.03%
2021 -2.0% -1.3% 7.0% 9.73%
2020 2.0% 0.5% 200.9% 30.28%
2019 1.5% -15.5% 3.1% N/A
2018 N/A -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -15.2% -2.4% 86.15%
1 Yr -2.7% -12.6% -2.5% 72.52%
3 Yr -6.1%* -1.6% 4.2% 54.24%
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -9.4% -0.6% 54.03%
2021 -2.0% -1.3% 7.0% 9.73%
2020 2.0% 0.5% 200.9% 30.28%
2019 1.5% -15.5% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DGSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGSFX Category Low Category High DGSFX % Rank
Net Assets 777 M 21.8 M 93.5 B 48.85%
Number of Holdings 462 5 7040 56.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 212 M -839 M 6.06 B 27.27%
Weighting of Top 10 26.84% 6.1% 100.0% 84.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. European Investment Bank 0% 20.12%
  2. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  3. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  4. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  5. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  6. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  7. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  8. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  9. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%
  10. European Stability Mechanism 0% 18.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGSFX % Rank
Bonds 		93.25% 36.86% 100.73% 21.21%
Cash 		4.90% -2.75% 67.17% 68.94%
Convertible Bonds 		1.85% 0.00% 14.16% 68.18%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 70.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 65.15%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 57.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGSFX % Rank
Corporate 		38.68% 0.00% 70.79% 26.52%
Derivative 		26.42% 0.00% 50.79% 33.33%
Government 		24.03% 1.71% 97.31% 73.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.87% 0.00% 51.02% 85.61%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 29.11% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.10% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGSFX % Rank
Non US 		52.30% 26.05% 98.85% 62.12%
US 		40.95% -11.86% 53.57% 18.18%

DGSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.02% 1.81% 85.94%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.83% 14.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 2.22%

Sales Fees

DGSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 2.00% 402.00% 2.70%

DGSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGSFX Category Low Category High DGSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.20% 42.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGSFX Category Low Category High DGSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -0.30% 3.10% 32.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Lacey Huebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

