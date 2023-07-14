Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephan Maikkula joined Delaware Investments in March 2016 as a member of the Global Ex-U.S. Equity team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s International Small Cap Strategy. Previously, he worked at UBS Asset Management from July 2007 to February 2016 in various investment roles, leaving the firm as a portfolio manager on the Global ex-U.S. Growth Equities team. Prior to UBS, Maikkula worked at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management as a generalist on the firm’s International Growth team, where he covered Europe. Previously, he was an analyst and portfolio manager with the Employees Retirement System of Texas. Prior to that, Maikkula was a portfolio manager for the MBA Investment Fund and an investment analyst intern at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He also worked for Cargill for six years in various commodity merchandising roles, providing fundamental and technical analysis of commodity markets. Maikkula earned a bachelor’s degree at St. John’s University and an MBA at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the Market Technicians Association.