The Fund is intended to be an investment option for individual retirement accounts (“IRA”) under the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (“Puerto Rico” or the “Commonwealth”), as well as for direct investment by residents of Puerto Rico. The investment objectives of the Fund are to seek for the shareholders long-term capital appreciation and current income consistent with the investment policies of the Fund and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to attain its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities with capital appreciation and current income potential and, as such, intends to operate as a “balanced” fund. Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest between 30% and 70% of its net assets in equity securities and the remainder in fixed income securities.

The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests will be those of small-, mid-, and large-capitalization issuers. The Fund will not concentrate its investments in a particular industry, consistent with its investment restrictions, except that the Fund may invest without limitation in: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, or instrumentalities; and (ii) tax-exempt obligations of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions.

The Fund seeks to attain its investment objectives through its investment in the following types of securities:

● Any equity security issued by an entity domiciled within or outside of the United States;

● Any corporate bond, with an investment grade rating at the time of purchase (i.e., securities rated BBB/Baa or above by one or more ratings agencies or determined by the Investment Adviser to be of equivalent quality);

● Securities or certificates which: (i) evidence beneficial ownership interests in trust funds consisting of pools of FHA/VA Mortgages, which are further guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA Certificates”), (ii) are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA Certificates”), (iii) are guaranteed as to the timely payment of scheduled principal and interest at the applicable certificate rate and as to the full collection of principal on the mortgages by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC Certificates”), or (iv) evidence beneficial ownership interests (including zero coupon, floating-rate, interest only (“IO”), principal only (“PO”), and residual certificates) in trust funds consisting of GNMA Certificates, FNMA Certificates and/or FHLMC Certificates, all the above are collectively referred to hereinafter as “Mortgage Securities”;

● Obligations of, or loans guaranteed by, a municipal issuer or any of its instrumentalities, agencies or political subdivisions; with an investment grade rating, provided that no more than 34% of the total assets of the Fund may be invested in such obligations;

● Any security or obligation which is issued or guaranteed by the United States Government or an agency or instrumentality thereof;

● Investment shares or shares issued by any registered investment companies, such as ETFs, including investment companies sponsored by Oriental Trust or any of its affiliates;

● Any other debt securities with an investment grade rating;

● Short-term, high-quality fixed-income securities, cash or cash equivalents, including money market funds; or