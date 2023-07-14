Home
DFA Global Core Plus Fixed Income Portfolio

mutual fund
DGCFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.97 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DGCFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$3.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Global Core Plus Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Kolerich

Fund Description

DGCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -15.2% -2.4% 87.69%
1 Yr -2.0% -10.4% -2.5% 86.26%
3 Yr -5.9%* -1.2% 4.2% 47.46%
5 Yr -2.0%* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -9.4% -0.6% 66.13%
2021 -2.2% -1.3% 7.0% 8.85%
2020 2.2% 0.5% 200.9% 7.34%
2019 2.3% -15.5% 3.1% N/A
2018 N/A -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -15.2% -2.4% 87.69%
1 Yr -2.0% -12.6% -2.5% 70.23%
3 Yr -5.9%* -1.6% 4.2% 40.68%
5 Yr -2.0%* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -9.4% -0.6% 66.13%
2021 -2.2% -1.3% 7.0% 8.85%
2020 2.2% 0.5% 200.9% 7.34%
2019 2.3% -15.5% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DGCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGCFX Category Low Category High DGCFX % Rank
Net Assets 3.02 B 21.8 M 93.5 B 22.90%
Number of Holdings 995 5 7040 30.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 555 M -839 M 6.06 B 23.48%
Weighting of Top 10 12.03% 6.1% 100.0% 78.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. European Investment Bank 0% 3.62%
  2. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  3. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  4. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  5. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  6. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  7. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  8. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  9. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%
  10. European Stability Mechanism 0% 3.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGCFX % Rank
Bonds 		68.32% 36.86% 100.73% 28.79%
Cash 		30.57% -2.75% 67.17% 63.64%
Convertible Bonds 		1.10% 0.00% 14.16% 70.45%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 34.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 28.79%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 15.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGCFX % Rank
Corporate 		47.86% 0.00% 70.79% 20.45%
Derivative 		24.96% 0.00% 50.79% 35.61%
Government 		15.38% 1.71% 97.31% 93.18%
Securitized 		6.18% 0.00% 29.11% 36.36%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.61% 0.00% 51.02% 43.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.10% 42.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGCFX % Rank
US 		39.49% -11.86% 53.57% 0.76%
Non US 		28.83% 26.05% 98.85% 93.94%

DGCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.02% 1.81% 85.16%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 0.83% 15.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DGCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 2.00% 402.00% 6.31%

DGCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGCFX Category Low Category High DGCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.20% 37.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGCFX Category Low Category High DGCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.87% -0.30% 3.10% 12.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2018

4.39

4.4%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Lovell Shao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Shao is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP . Mr. Shao holds an MA from the University of California at Los Angeles and a BS from Columbia University. Mr. Shao joined Dimensional Fund in 2006, has been a portfolio manager since 2011, and has been responsible for the DFA Intermediate-Term Extended Quality Portfolio, DFA Global Core Plus Fixed Income Portfolio, DFA Investment Grade Portfolio and DFA Short-Duration Real Return Portfolio since 2019 and the DFA Global Core Plus Real Return Portfolio since its inception.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

