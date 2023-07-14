Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers with small market capitalization (the “80% Policy”). The Fund considers issuers with small market capitalization to be those that, at the time the Fund makes an investment, have a similar market capitalization to those companies included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index. Companies whose capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be considered small capitalization companies for purposes of the 80% Policy, however, the Fund may not make additional purchases of the companies. The Russell 2000® Growth Index is a stock market index that measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small capitalization U.S. companies. As of December 31, 2021, the median market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Growth Index was approximately $1,230mm. As of December 31, 2021, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index was $32mm to $13,883mm. The Fund may satisfy its 80% Policy by investing in securities of other open-end or closed-end investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in securities of the types in which the Fund may invest directly.

The Fund’s investments primarily consist of equity and equity-related securities, including, without limitation, exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), warrants to acquire common stock, securities convertible into common stock and shares of other investment companies (including ETFs and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s investments may include investments in non-U.S. securities and securities issued by companies organized or headquartered in foreign countries and/or doing significant business outside of the United States.

The Fund’s sub-adviser, Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser” or “GIM”), pursues the Fund’s investment objective by using in-depth, bottom-up, fundamental research and analysis to uncover what it believes are compelling investment opportunities in all areas of the U.S. small cap market.

In addition, the Sub-Adviser employs a proprietary “LifeCycle” investment program to assist it with diversifying the Fund’s holdings and seeking to mitigate portfolio risks. Pursuant to this program, each company in which the Sub-Adviser might invest is placed into one of three categories: (i) Core Growth, (ii) Pioneer, or (iii) Special Situation. Although the Sub-Adviser retains flexibility in selecting the LifeCycle category for each prospective investment, the Sub-Adviser generally intends to allocate approximately 25 - 45% of the Fund’s assets to Pioneers; 20 - 35% of the Fund’s assets to Core Growth; and 30 - 45% to Special Situations. The general characteristics of each category are described below.

● Pioneers. Pioneers are companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are creating new markets or disrupting established industries. Pioneer companies frequently do not have earnings at the time of the Sub-Adviser’s investment. The Fund’s investments in pioneer companies may be concentrated in businesses operating in the biotechnology, medical technology and information technology sectors. The Fund’s investments in companies in the biotechnology, medical technology and information technology sectors are subject to substantial risks, which are described in “Health Care Sector Risk” and “Information Technology and Technology-Related Sectors Risk” below.

● Core Growth. Core growth companies are generally those that the Sub-Adviser believes have solid records of growth, recurring revenues and good visibility on earnings.

● Special Situations. Special situation companies are typically those that have unimpressive histories and new dynamics that could drive earnings growth. The Fund’s investments in special situation companies may be concentrated in industrial and cyclical growth companies.

The Sub-Adviser believes that each of these LifeCycle categories has distinct performance drivers and that investing in companies in each category provides diversity in the Fund’s portfolio. Once the Sub-Adviser has classified a prospective Fund investment, it focuses on stock selection as the primary means to add value for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser aims to select investments across the three LifeCycle categories that are market leaders (or are taking market share) and exhibit potential for strong and/or accelerating growth. The Sub-Adviser uses an investment management approach whereby portfolio managers with distinct expertise manage portions of the Fund’s portfolio that relate to such expertise. The Sub-Adviser believes that this approach mitigates some of the volatility of a sole-managed portfolio and allows for direct accountability for results of the Fund by each portfolio manager.

The Fund is actively-managed and, accordingly, it may have a high portfolio turnover rate. A higher portfolio turnover rate may indicate higher transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Fund shares are held in a taxable account. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).