|Period
|DFXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|16.84%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|11.77%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|8.63%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|11.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|1.57%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|30.54%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|45.04%
|2019
|0.8%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|90.54%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|4.85%
|DFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.2 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|37.88%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|1
|17234
|98.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.15 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|15.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.31%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|2.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFXIX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.28%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|49.76%
|Cash
|4.28%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|37.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.43%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|81.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|68.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|72.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|57.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFXIX % Rank
|Government
|86.23%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|0.10%
|Derivative
|9.60%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|6.46%
|Corporate
|3.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.29%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|97.97%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|99.52%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFXIX % Rank
|US
|85.25%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|57.67%
|Non US
|10.03%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|43.01%
|DFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|93.16%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|5.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|0.11%
|DFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.42%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|31.23%
|DFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.63%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|55.25%
|DFXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2016
5.81
5.8%
David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2016
5.81
5.8%
Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Fridman is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Fridman holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, a doctorate from Saint Petersburg State Polytechnical University, two MS degrees from the University of Southern California, and a BS from the University of California-Los Angeles. Mr. Fridman joined the Dimensional and has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
