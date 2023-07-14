Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Diversified Fixed Income Portfolio

DFXIX | Fund

$9.13

$2.2 B

2.42%

$0.22

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$2.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

97.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFA Diversified Fixed Income Portfolio

DFXIX | Fund

$9.13

$2.2 B

2.42%

$0.22

0.26%

DFXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Diversified Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

DFXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 16.84%
1 Yr -2.6% -16.1% 162.7% 11.77%
3 Yr -4.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 8.63%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 55.5% 11.10%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -34.7% 131.9% 1.57%
2021 -1.4% -6.0% 15.7% 30.54%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 45.04%
2019 0.8% -0.4% 5.8% 90.54%
2018 -0.2% -2.2% 3.3% 4.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -15.5% 4.5% 17.32%
1 Yr -2.6% -16.1% 162.7% 8.42%
3 Yr -4.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 10.04%
5 Yr -0.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 9.59%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -34.7% 131.9% 1.57%
2021 -1.4% -6.0% 15.7% 30.54%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 45.04%
2019 0.8% -0.4% 5.8% 91.97%
2018 0.0% -2.2% 3.3% 5.91%

NAV & Total Return History

DFXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFXIX Category Low Category High DFXIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.2 B 2.88 M 287 B 37.88%
Number of Holdings 14 1 17234 98.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.15 B -106 M 27.6 B 15.91%
Weighting of Top 10 97.31% 3.7% 123.9% 2.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Intermediate Govt Fixed-Income I 49.95%
  2. DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income I 30.03%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.94%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 2.93%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 2.31%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 2.25%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.02%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 1.99%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.99%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFXIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.28% 3.97% 268.18% 49.76%
Cash 		4.28% -181.13% 95.99% 37.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.43% 0.00% 7.93% 81.00%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 68.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 72.42%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 57.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFXIX % Rank
Government 		86.23% 0.00% 86.23% 0.10%
Derivative 		9.60% 0.00% 25.16% 6.46%
Corporate 		3.88% 0.00% 100.00% 93.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.29% 0.00% 95.99% 97.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 99.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFXIX % Rank
US 		85.25% 3.63% 210.09% 57.67%
Non US 		10.03% -6.54% 58.09% 43.01%

DFXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.01% 20.64% 93.16%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.76% 5.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DFXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 2.00% 493.39% 0.11%

DFXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFXIX Category Low Category High DFXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.42% 0.00% 10.82% 31.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFXIX Category Low Category High DFXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.63% -1.28% 8.97% 55.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2016

5.81

5.8%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2016

5.81

5.8%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Alexander Fridman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Fridman is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Fridman holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, a doctorate from Saint Petersburg State Polytechnical University, two MS degrees from the University of Southern California, and a BS from the University of California-Los Angeles. Mr. Fridman joined the Dimensional and has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

