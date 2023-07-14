The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its Manager believes has long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. The Manager will consider companies of any size or market capitalization. Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 30 to 50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Manager typically holds a mix of different stocks, representing a wide array of industries and a mix of small-, medium-, and large-sized companies.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.