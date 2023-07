The Fund will invest in high quality, short-term securities that are normally municipal obligations that pay interest exempt from federal income taxes. The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s share price at $1.00. The share price remaining stable at $1.00 means that the Fund would preserve the principal value of your investment.

Municipal obligations are securities issued by state and local governments and their agencies. These securities typically are “general obligation” or “revenue” bonds, notes or commercial paper. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in taxable money market securities or in securities that pay interest income subject to the federal “alternative minimum tax,” and some taxpayers may have to pay tax on a Fund distribution of this income.

The Fund’s investments may include tender option bonds and custodial receipts. Tender option bonds are municipal obligations held pursuant to a custodial arrangement and issued pursuant to an agreement with a third-party such as a bank or financial institution to provide the holder with the option of tendering the bond at periodic intervals. The holder of the tender option bond effectively holds a demand obligation that bears interest at prevailing short-term rates. Custodial receipts represent interests in future interest and/or principal payments on U.S. government securities or municipal obligations. Additionally, the Fund may invest in investment companies, including money market funds, and may invest some or all of its short-term cash investments in any money market fund advised or managed by the Adviser or its affiliates.

The Fund may purchase debt obligations that have fixed, variable or floating rates of interest. The interest rates payable on variable rate or floating rate obligations may fluctuate based upon changes in market rates.

The Fund has a fundamental policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in securities the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax, and which are not subject to the federal “alternative minimum tax.” A fundamental policy may not be changed without shareholder approval.