To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets among other mutual funds advised by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) or its affiliates, referred to as underlying funds, that invest primarily in stocks issued by foreign companies. Foreign companies are those companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside the United States. The fund is designed to provide diversification within the international asset class by investing the majority of its assets in the underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected by the fund's portfolio manager based on their investment objectives and management policies, portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser seeks to diversify the fund's investments in terms of market capitalization (by including underlying funds that focus on investing in large, mid or small cap companies), by investment style (by including underlying funds that focus on growth or value stocks) and by geographic region (by including underlying funds that focus on developed or emerging markets).

The fund's portfolio manager determines the underlying funds. The underlying funds and the fund's ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the underlying funds as of the date of this prospectus were as follows: