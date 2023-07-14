Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.9%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$412 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.62%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets among other mutual funds advised by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) or its affiliates, referred to as underlying funds, that invest primarily in stocks issued by foreign companies. Foreign companies are those companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside the United States. The fund is designed to provide diversification within the international asset class by investing the majority of its assets in the underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected by the fund's portfolio manager based on their investment objectives and management policies, portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser seeks to diversify the fund's investments in terms of market capitalization (by including underlying funds that focus on investing in large, mid or small cap companies), by investment style (by including underlying funds that focus on growth or value stocks) and by geographic region (by including underlying funds that focus on developed or emerging markets).
The fund's portfolio manager determines the underlying funds. The underlying funds and the fund's ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the underlying funds as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:
|
Underlying Funds
|
Ranges
|
BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund
|
0% to 40%
|
BNY Mellon International Stock Fund
|
0% to 40%
|
BNY Mellon International Equity Fund
|
0% to 40%
|
BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund
|
0% to 20%
|
BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Securities Fund
|
0% to 20%
|
BNY Mellon International Small Cap Fund
|
0% to 20%
|Period
|DFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|10.64%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|98.16%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|95.94%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|89.18%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|69.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|99.42%
|2021
|0.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|74.41%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|38.81%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|44.03%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|30.77%
|Period
|DFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|10.64%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|90.21%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|95.87%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|89.93%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|82.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|99.42%
|2021
|0.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|74.11%
|2020
|3.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|38.81%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|44.03%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|43.71%
|DFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|412 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|62.18%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|1
|10801
|99.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|408 M
|0
|34.5 B
|31.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|1.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.89%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|35.19%
|Cash
|1.10%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|61.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|60.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|73.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|58.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|62.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFPAX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.95%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|14.26%
|Healthcare
|17.05%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|7.57%
|Technology
|15.77%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|11.94%
|Financial Services
|11.33%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|92.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.85%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|62.88%
|Basic Materials
|8.06%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|53.86%
|Consumer Defense
|7.97%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|75.55%
|Communication Services
|4.89%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|76.56%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|82.53%
|Utilities
|2.75%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|49.93%
|Real Estate
|1.57%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|57.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFPAX % Rank
|Non US
|96.34%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|41.80%
|US
|2.55%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|38.94%
|DFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.62%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|16.37%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|1.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|25.27%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.80%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|10.91%
|DFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.08%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|82.44%
|DFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|93.60%
|DFPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...