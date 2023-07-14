Home
DFA International Real Estate Securities

mutual fund
DFITX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.77 -0.02 -0.53%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (DFITX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA International Real Estate Securities

DFITX | Fund

$3.77

$5.51 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

Net Assets

$5.51 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA International Real Estate Securities
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DFITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -7.4% 12.6% 86.53%
1 Yr -0.5% -23.1% 5.7% 11.40%
3 Yr -0.1%* -15.7% 6.3% 63.10%
5 Yr -6.2%* -17.2% 13.6% 87.78%
10 Yr -3.2%* -11.2% 3.2% 77.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -43.9% 4.5% 4.19%
2021 2.2% -7.2% 14.9% 93.05%
2020 -3.1% -7.5% 4.4% 73.26%
2019 2.2% 0.3% 6.1% 87.10%
2018 -2.5% -6.3% 11.6% 77.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -15.4% 12.6% 85.49%
1 Yr -0.5% -23.1% 5.7% 11.40%
3 Yr -0.1%* -15.7% 6.3% 63.10%
5 Yr -6.2%* -17.2% 14.0% 88.89%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.2% 6.3% 73.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -43.9% 4.5% 4.19%
2021 2.2% -7.2% 14.9% 93.05%
2020 -3.1% -7.5% 4.4% 73.26%
2019 2.2% 0.3% 6.1% 87.10%
2018 -2.5% -6.3% 12.0% 86.63%

NAV & Total Return History

DFITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFITX Category Low Category High DFITX % Rank
Net Assets 5.51 B 3.98 M 9.6 B 1.06%
Number of Holdings 321 5 739 5.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 B 1.39 M 6.34 B 3.63%
Weighting of Top 10 24.86% 18.1% 63.6% 95.31%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFITX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 3.65% 126.54% 77.32%
Other 		2.09% -33.49% 78.71% 6.22%
Cash 		1.20% -1.38% 10.38% 49.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 55.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 53.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 55.67%

DFITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.11% 27.58% 95.81%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.10% 1.50% 4.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% 4.95%

Sales Fees

DFITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 1.00% 165.00% 4.32%

DFITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFITX Category Low Category High DFITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.11% 80.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFITX Category Low Category High DFITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.29% -0.23% 3.84% 3.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

