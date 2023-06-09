Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$922 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFGPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 24, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Plecha

Fund Description

DFGPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -5.1% 5.7% 56.12%
1 Yr 1.4% -12.2% 3.7% 7.91%
3 Yr -0.5%* -10.4% 1.0% 7.58%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.5% 3.5% 3.20%
10 Yr 0.9%* -2.8% 1.1% 2.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -39.5% -1.5% 7.97%
2021 1.0% -4.4% 4.2% 12.59%
2020 1.7% -5.7% 4.1% 29.92%
2019 1.7% 0.8% 4.1% 68.50%
2018 -1.0% -3.1% -0.2% 14.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -11.4% 5.6% 55.40%
1 Yr 1.4% -12.2% 3.7% 7.19%
3 Yr -0.5%* -10.4% 5.7% 7.58%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.5% 3.8% 3.23%
10 Yr 1.7%* -2.7% 2.4% 10.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -39.5% -1.5% 7.97%
2021 1.0% -4.4% 4.2% 12.59%
2020 1.7% -5.7% 4.1% 29.92%
2019 1.7% 0.8% 4.1% 68.50%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 0.1% 37.10%

NAV & Total Return History

DFGPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFGPX Category Low Category High DFGPX % Rank
Net Assets 922 M 9 M 6.08 B 32.37%
Number of Holdings 12 3 7774 85.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 939 M -56 M 5.07 B 22.30%
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% 10.9% 102.4% 9.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income I 30.38%
  2. DFA Short-Term Extended Quality I 30.36%
  3. DFA US Core Equity 2 I 12.30%
  4. DFA Inflation-Protected Securities I 11.15%
  5. DFA International Core Equity I 4.95%
  6. DFA US Core Equity 1 I 4.08%
  7. DFA World ex US Government Fxd Inc I 4.04%
  8. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 2.05%
  9. DFA Real Estate Securities I 0.51%
  10. DFA International Real Estate Sec I 0.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGPX % Rank
Bonds 		67.31% 0.00% 130.40% 61.15%
Stocks 		23.80% -1.95% 57.00% 28.06%
Cash 		6.49% -54.98% 76.00% 42.45%
Convertible Bonds 		2.39% 0.00% 3.97% 20.14%
Other 		0.01% -3.09% 22.34% 56.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.63% 72.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGPX % Rank
Technology 		17.88% 0.00% 25.62% 43.17%
Financial Services 		15.29% 0.00% 20.10% 28.78%
Industrials 		13.65% 0.00% 29.86% 2.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.11% 0.00% 12.36% 32.37%
Healthcare 		10.30% 0.00% 19.76% 84.89%
Consumer Defense 		7.18% 0.00% 22.77% 38.85%
Basic Materials 		6.54% 0.00% 8.71% 6.47%
Communication Services 		6.44% 0.00% 11.71% 64.75%
Energy 		5.38% 0.00% 27.98% 36.69%
Real Estate 		3.84% 0.00% 78.69% 54.68%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 91.26% 83.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGPX % Rank
US 		16.62% -1.96% 56.43% 39.57%
Non US 		7.18% -2.14% 14.08% 22.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGPX % Rank
Government 		50.45% 0.00% 62.10% 8.63%
Corporate 		25.60% 0.00% 73.91% 59.71%
Derivative 		20.80% 0.00% 23.66% 6.47%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.16% 1.69% 100.00% 96.40%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 61.25% 96.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 20.03% 76.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGPX % Rank
US 		39.80% 0.00% 130.40% 94.96%
Non US 		27.51% -1.54% 27.51% 0.72%

DFGPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.07% 3.13% 51.11%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.25% 39.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 98.28%

Sales Fees

DFGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% N/A

DFGPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFGPX Category Low Category High DFGPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 4.22% 47.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFGPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFGPX Category Low Category High DFGPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -1.30% 3.99% 83.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFGPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DFGPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2003

18.45

18.5%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

