Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

-6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$9.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Global Real Estate Securities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DFGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -7.4% 12.6% 52.33%
1 Yr -6.7% -23.1% 5.7% 80.31%
3 Yr 1.6%* -15.7% 6.3% 40.64%
5 Yr -1.7%* -17.2% 13.6% 36.11%
10 Yr 0.6%* -11.2% 3.2% 20.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.8% -43.9% 4.5% 47.12%
2021 11.9% -7.2% 14.9% 16.58%
2020 -3.0% -7.5% 4.4% 72.19%
2019 4.2% 0.3% 6.1% 37.10%
2018 -1.8% -6.3% 11.6% 44.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -15.4% 12.6% 52.33%
1 Yr -6.7% -23.1% 5.7% 77.72%
3 Yr 1.6%* -15.7% 6.3% 40.64%
5 Yr -1.7%* -17.2% 14.0% 38.33%
10 Yr 2.4%* -11.2% 6.3% 25.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.8% -43.9% 4.5% 47.12%
2021 11.9% -7.2% 14.9% 16.58%
2020 -3.0% -7.5% 4.4% 72.19%
2019 4.2% 0.3% 6.1% 37.10%
2018 -1.8% -6.3% 12.0% 61.05%

NAV & Total Return History

DFGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFGEX Category Low Category High DFGEX % Rank
Net Assets 9.6 B 3.98 M 9.6 B 0.53%
Number of Holdings 155 5 739 15.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.34 B 1.39 M 6.34 B 0.52%
Weighting of Top 10 63.63% 18.1% 63.6% 0.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA International Real Estate Sec I 34.65%
  2. DFA Real Estate Securities I 5.42%
  3. Prologis Inc 5.06%
  4. American Tower Corp 4.67%
  5. DFA Short Term Investment 4.09%
  6. Crown Castle International Corp 3.42%
  7. Equinix Inc 2.78%
  8. Public Storage 2.49%
  9. Simon Property Group Inc 1.73%
  10. Digital Realty Trust Inc 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.68% 3.65% 126.54% 34.54%
Other 		0.72% -33.49% 78.71% 43.52%
Cash 		0.60% -1.38% 10.38% 74.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 12.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 9.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 11.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGEX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.98% 72.53% 100.00% 13.23%
Financial Services 		0.02% 0.00% 9.53% 17.99%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 9.52%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 46.03%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 21.69%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 16.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 6.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 58.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 7.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 65.61%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 10.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFGEX % Rank
US 		65.37% 0.00% 80.79% 6.74%
Non US 		33.31% 0.00% 99.40% 87.56%

DFGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.11% 27.58% 96.34%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.10% 1.50% 4.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% 3.96%

Sales Fees

DFGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 1.00% 165.00% 0.54%

DFGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFGEX Category Low Category High DFGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 5.11% 63.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFGEX Category Low Category High DFGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -0.23% 3.84% 52.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

