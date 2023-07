The Enhanced U.S. Large Company Portfolio seeks to outperform the S&P 500® Index primarily through investment in S&P 500® Index futures and short-term fixed income obligations. The Portfolio may invest in all of the stocks represented in the S&P 500® Index, options on stock indices, stock index futures, options on stock index futures, swap agreements on stock indices and shares of investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in stocks represented in the S&P 500® Index or other similar stock indices. The Portfolio invests in fixed income obligations, which may include securities of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may, from time to time, also invest in options on stock indices, stock index futures, options on stock index futures and swap agreements based on indices other than, but similar to, the S&P 500® Index (such instruments whether or not based on the S&P 500® Index are hereinafter collectively referred to as “Index Derivatives”). The S&P 500® Index comprises a broad and diverse group of stocks. Generally, these are the U.S. stocks with the largest market capitalizations and, as a group, they generally represent approximately 80% of the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks. The Advisor considers stocks that comprise the S&P 500® Index to be those of large companies. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in short-term fixed income obligations that are overlaid by futures, swaps and other derivatives of the S&P 500® Index to create exposure to the performance of large U.S. companies or in securities of large U.S. companies directly. Alternatively, the Portfolio may invest at least 80% of its net assets directly in securities of large companies.

The Enhanced U.S. Large Company Portfolio may invest all of its assets in Index Derivatives. Certain of these Index Derivatives may be considered speculative and may subject the Portfolio to additional risks. Assets of the Portfolio not invested in the S&P 500® Index or Index Derivatives may be invested in short-term fixed income obligations including: U.S. government obligations, U.S. government agency obligations, corporate debt obligations, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, money market funds, foreign government and agency obligations, supranational organization obligations, foreign issuer obligations and eurodollar obligations. The Portfolio’s investment in fixed income obligations will be considered investment grade at the time of purchase. The fixed income obligations purchased by the Portfolio will typically mature within three years or less from the date of settlement and the average dollar-weighted maturity of the fixed income obligations will be two years or less.

The Enhanced U.S. Large Company Portfolio may use foreign currency forward contracts to hedge foreign currency risks or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Portfolio uses index swap agreements and/or stock index futures to hedge against changes in securities prices. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Additionally, the Portfolio uses index swap agreements and stock index futures to attempt to achieve its investment objectives.

The Enhanced U.S. Large Company Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.