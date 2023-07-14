Home
DFDPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DF Dent Premier Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DF Dent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Dent

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock of domestic companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that the Adviser believes possess superior long-term growth characteristics and have strong, sustainable earnings prospects and reasonably valued stock prices. The Fund may also invest in companies that do not have particularly strong earnings histories but do have other attributes that the Adviser believes may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The Adviser relies on selecting individual stocks and does not try to predict when the stock market may rise or fall. The Adviser uses in-house research and other sources to conduct analyses of prospective Fund investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically hold approximately 25-50 stocks.

In purchasing Fund investments, the Adviser’s process begins with an initial analysis of prospective Fund investments across a range of industries, including, but not limited to, investments in the information technology, industrial, and healthcare sectors, in which the Fund currently invests a significant portion of its net assets. The Adviser then uses fundamental research to identify companies that it believes are well managed, are leaders in an industry niche, have a track record of success and/or exhibit sustainable growth.

The Adviser may sell a stock in the Fund’s portfolio if, for example, the Adviser believes it has become overvalued or its fundamentals have changed. The Adviser may also change the weighting in a stock if it becomes an excessively large position within the Fund due to appreciation. In addition, the Fund may strategically invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if in certain market conditions other appropriate investments for the Fund are not available at prices the Adviser believes are favorable to the Fund.

Read More

DFDPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -41.7% 64.0% 84.72%
1 Yr 14.3% -46.2% 77.9% 60.39%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 46.32%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 33.70%
10 Yr 6.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 28.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -85.9% 81.6% 22.24%
2021 4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 49.62%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 53.26%
2019 7.4% -6.0% 10.6% 11.19%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 27.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -41.7% 64.0% 81.35%
1 Yr 14.3% -46.2% 77.9% 56.37%
3 Yr 1.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 46.14%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 39.55%
10 Yr 7.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 43.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -85.9% 81.6% 22.24%
2021 4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 49.62%
2020 7.8% -13.0% 34.8% 53.26%
2019 7.4% -6.0% 10.6% 11.19%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 3.1% 50.81%

NAV & Total Return History

DFDPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFDPX Category Low Category High DFDPX % Rank
Net Assets 306 M 189 K 222 B 70.25%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 74.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M -1.37 M 104 B 71.89%
Weighting of Top 10 39.96% 11.4% 116.5% 77.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 5.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.95%
  3. Waste Connections Inc 4.37%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.07%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.04%
  6. Danaher Corp 4.00%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.90%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 3.55%
  9. S&P Global Inc 3.50%
  10. Bio-Techne Corp 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 50.26% 104.50% 52.76%
Cash 		1.65% -10.83% 49.73% 44.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 18.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 24.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 12.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 11.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDPX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.81% 0.00% 39.76% 1.65%
Financial Services 		17.27% 0.00% 43.06% 9.15%
Industrials 		15.22% 0.00% 30.65% 4.20%
Technology 		13.36% 0.00% 65.70% 97.53%
Real Estate 		8.88% 0.00% 16.05% 0.33%
Communication Services 		8.15% 0.00% 66.40% 73.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.55% 0.00% 62.57% 96.37%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 18.91% 9.56%
Consumer Defense 		2.19% 0.00% 25.50% 68.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 37.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 58.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDPX % Rank
US 		94.81% 34.69% 100.00% 49.38%
Non US 		3.54% 0.00% 54.22% 45.34%

DFDPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 20.29% 34.01%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.50% 95.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 56.16%

Sales Fees

DFDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 316.74% 29.38%

DFDPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFDPX Category Low Category High DFDPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 22.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFDPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFDPX Category Low Category High DFDPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -6.13% 1.75% 48.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFDPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFDPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Dent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2001

20.89

20.9%

Daniel F. Dent, CFA, founded D.F. Dent and Company in 1976. Prior to that, Mr. Dent was a Vice President in the investment counseling division T. Rowe Price Associates. He began his investment career as a securities analyst at Butcher Sherred in Philadelphia. Mr. Dent graduated cum laude from Princeton University in 1963, served as a Naval Officer for 3 years, and later received an MBA in finance and investments from the Wharton School of Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and a past president of the Baltimore Security Analysts Society, an organization of approximately 750 practicing investment professionals in Baltimore. Mr. Dent has served as a trustee and director of various non-profit organizations. In addition to being Chairman of D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent serves as a portfolio manager and analyst, spending the majority of his time analyzing public companies and managing client portfolios. Security Analysts Society, an organization of approximately 750 practicing investment professionals in Baltimore. Mr. Dent has served as a trustee and director of various non-profit organizations.

Matthew Dent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.

Bruce Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Bruce L. Kennedy, II, CFA, Director of Research since 2014, Vice President since 2010 and Research Analyst from 2007-2010, joined D.F. Dent in the summer of 2007 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York, an Associate Analyst at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore from 2001 to 2005, and as a Summer Analyst at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City in 2006. Mr. Kennedy received an A.B. from Dartmouth College cum laude in Economics and History, and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Gary Mitchell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Gary D. Mitchell, J.D. joined the firm in the summer of 2005 with 13 years of experience practicing law. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Mitchell was a corporate attorney for C.R. Bard and Lucent Technologies, two S&P 500 companies in New Jersey. Prior to his corporate experience, Mr. Mitchell was an attorney in the New York office of Sidley & Austin. His experience includes corporate, securities and regulatory law, as well as mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Mitchell received an A.B. from Harvard College summa cum laude in Economics and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School cum laude. Mr. Mitchell is a Vice President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Compliance Officer.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

