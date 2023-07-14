Dividend Investing Ideas Center
17.6%
1 yr return
14.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$306 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.0%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock of domestic companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that the Adviser believes possess superior long-term growth characteristics and have strong, sustainable earnings prospects and reasonably valued stock prices. The Fund may also invest in companies that do not have particularly strong earnings histories but do have other attributes that the Adviser believes may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size.
The Adviser relies on selecting individual stocks and does not try to predict when the stock market may rise or fall. The Adviser uses in-house research and other sources to conduct analyses of prospective Fund investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically hold approximately 25-50 stocks.
In purchasing Fund investments, the Adviser’s process begins with an initial analysis of prospective Fund investments across a range of industries, including, but not limited to, investments in the information technology, industrial, and healthcare sectors, in which the Fund currently invests a significant portion of its net assets. The Adviser then uses fundamental research to identify companies that it believes are well managed, are leaders in an industry niche, have a track record of success and/or exhibit sustainable growth.
The Adviser may sell a stock in the Fund’s portfolio if, for example, the Adviser believes it has become overvalued or its fundamentals have changed. The Adviser may also change the weighting in a stock if it becomes an excessively large position within the Fund due to appreciation. In addition, the Fund may strategically invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if in certain market conditions other appropriate investments for the Fund are not available at prices the Adviser believes are favorable to the Fund.
|Period
|DFDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|84.72%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|60.39%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|46.32%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|33.70%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|28.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|DFDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|22.24%
|2021
|4.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|49.62%
|2020
|7.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|53.26%
|2019
|7.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|11.19%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|27.84%
|DFDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFDPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|306 M
|189 K
|222 B
|70.25%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|74.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|150 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|71.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.96%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|77.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFDPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.35%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|52.76%
|Cash
|1.65%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|44.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|18.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|24.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|12.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|11.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFDPX % Rank
|Healthcare
|24.81%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|1.65%
|Financial Services
|17.27%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|9.15%
|Industrials
|15.22%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|4.20%
|Technology
|13.36%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|97.53%
|Real Estate
|8.88%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|0.33%
|Communication Services
|8.15%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|73.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.55%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|96.37%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|9.56%
|Consumer Defense
|2.19%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|68.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|37.84%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|58.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFDPX % Rank
|US
|94.81%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|49.38%
|Non US
|3.54%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|45.34%
|DFDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|34.01%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|56.16%
|DFDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|29.38%
|DFDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFDPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|22.89%
|DFDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DFDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFDPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|48.48%
|DFDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$2.609
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2001
20.89
20.9%
Daniel F. Dent, CFA, founded D.F. Dent and Company in 1976. Prior to that, Mr. Dent was a Vice President in the investment counseling division T. Rowe Price Associates. He began his investment career as a securities analyst at Butcher Sherred in Philadelphia. Mr. Dent graduated cum laude from Princeton University in 1963, served as a Naval Officer for 3 years, and later received an MBA in finance and investments from the Wharton School of Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and a past president of the Baltimore Security Analysts Society, an organization of approximately 750 practicing investment professionals in Baltimore. Mr. Dent has served as a trustee and director of various non-profit organizations. In addition to being Chairman of D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent serves as a portfolio manager and analyst, spending the majority of his time analyzing public companies and managing client portfolios. Security Analysts Society, an organization of approximately 750 practicing investment professionals in Baltimore. Mr. Dent has served as a trustee and director of various non-profit organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2012
9.58
9.6%
Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2012
9.58
9.6%
Bruce L. Kennedy, II, CFA, Director of Research since 2014, Vice President since 2010 and Research Analyst from 2007-2010, joined D.F. Dent in the summer of 2007 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York, an Associate Analyst at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore from 2001 to 2005, and as a Summer Analyst at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City in 2006. Mr. Kennedy received an A.B. from Dartmouth College cum laude in Economics and History, and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Gary D. Mitchell, J.D. joined the firm in the summer of 2005 with 13 years of experience practicing law. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Mitchell was a corporate attorney for C.R. Bard and Lucent Technologies, two S&P 500 companies in New Jersey. Prior to his corporate experience, Mr. Mitchell was an attorney in the New York office of Sidley & Austin. His experience includes corporate, securities and regulatory law, as well as mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Mitchell received an A.B. from Harvard College summa cum laude in Economics and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School cum laude. Mr. Mitchell is a Vice President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Compliance Officer.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
