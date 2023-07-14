The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock of domestic companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that the Adviser believes possess superior long-term growth characteristics and have strong, sustainable earnings prospects and reasonably valued stock prices. The Fund may also invest in companies that do not have particularly strong earnings histories but do have other attributes that the Adviser believes may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The Adviser relies on selecting individual stocks and does not try to predict when the stock market may rise or fall. The Adviser uses in-house research and other sources to conduct analyses of prospective Fund investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically hold approximately 25-50 stocks.

In purchasing Fund investments, the Adviser’s process begins with an initial analysis of prospective Fund investments across a range of industries, including, but not limited to, investments in the information technology, industrial, and healthcare sectors, in which the Fund currently invests a significant portion of its net assets. The Adviser then uses fundamental research to identify companies that it believes are well managed, are leaders in an industry niche, have a track record of success and/or exhibit sustainable growth.

The Adviser may sell a stock in the Fund’s portfolio if, for example, the Adviser believes it has become overvalued or its fundamentals have changed. The Adviser may also change the weighting in a stock if it becomes an excessively large position within the Fund due to appreciation. In addition, the Fund may strategically invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if in certain market conditions other appropriate investments for the Fund are not available at prices the Adviser believes are favorable to the Fund.