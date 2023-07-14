Home
DF Dent Midcap Growth Fund

mutual fund
DFDMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.53 -0.07 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (DFDMX) Primary Inst (DFMGX) Other (DFMLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DF Dent Midcap Growth Fund

DFDMX | Fund

$31.53

$671 M

0.00%

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

Net Assets

$671 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFDMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DF Dent Midcap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DF Dent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas O'Neil

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies (“80% Policy”). For these purposes, the Fund’s Adviser defines medium-sized companies as those companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap Growth® Index on a rolling three-year basis. As of September 30, 2022, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations on a rolling three-year basis within the Russell Midcap Growth® Index were $79 million and $94.7 billion, respectively. Following a Fund’s investment in a security, it may appreciate or depreciate significantly in value and result in the Fund holding securities with market capitalizations that differ significantly from the time of the Fund’s investment.

The Fund typically invests in U.S.-listed equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into U.S. common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund invests in equity securities of domestic companies that in the Adviser’s view possess superior long-term growth characteristics and have strong, sustainable earnings prospects and reasonably valued stock prices. The Fund may invest in companies that do not have particularly strong earnings histories but do have other attributes that in the Adviser’s view may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

The Adviser relies on selecting individual stocks and does not try to predict when the stock market may rise or fall. The Adviser uses in-house research and other sources to conduct analyses of prospective Fund investments.

In purchasing Fund investments, the Adviser’s process begins with an initial analysis of prospective Fund investments across a range of industries, including, but not limited to, investments in the industrial, healthcare, and information technology sectors, in each of which the Fund currently invests a significant portion of its net assets. The Adviser then uses fundamental research to identify companies that it believes are well managed, are leaders in an industry niche, have a track record of success and/or exhibit sustainable growth.

The Adviser may sell a security in the Fund’s portfolio if, for example, the Adviser believes it has become overvalued or its fundamentals have changed. The Adviser may also change the weighting in a stock if it becomes an excessively large position within the Fund due to appreciation. In addition, the Fund may strategically invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if in certain market conditions other appropriate investments for the Fund are not available at prices the Adviser believes are favorable to the Fund.

Read More

DFDMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -26.9% 59.5% 43.62%
1 Yr 14.9% -43.3% 860.3% 45.92%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.5% 41.9% 30.11%
5 Yr 6.4%* -28.2% 82.7% 12.16%
10 Yr 8.8%* -18.2% 13.7% 8.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 48.93%
2021 4.5% -52.0% 83.9% 20.96%
2020 9.1% -17.6% 195.3% 42.10%
2019 8.6% -16.0% 9.5% 3.52%
2018 -0.7% -13.6% 24.1% 7.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -53.4% 55.3% 41.67%
1 Yr 14.9% -60.3% 860.3% 43.09%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.5% 41.9% 30.54%
5 Yr 6.4%* -27.5% 82.7% 14.68%
10 Yr 10.0%* -17.0% 15.4% 11.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 48.93%
2021 4.5% -52.0% 83.9% 20.96%
2020 9.1% -17.6% 195.3% 42.10%
2019 8.6% -16.0% 9.5% 3.52%
2018 -0.7% -13.6% 24.1% 16.56%

NAV & Total Return History

DFDMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFDMX Category Low Category High DFDMX % Rank
Net Assets 671 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 58.69%
Number of Holdings 42 20 3702 86.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 312 M 360 K 10.9 B 48.94%
Weighting of Top 10 39.76% 5.5% 92.1% 19.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SBA Communications Corp 4.48%
  2. Markel Corp 4.48%
  3. Black Knight Inc A 4.36%
  4. Verisk Analytics Inc 4.34%
  5. Waste Connections Inc 4.25%
  6. Illumina Inc 4.10%
  7. Ansys Inc 4.04%
  8. TransDigm Group Inc 4.01%
  9. Vulcan Materials Co 3.92%
  10. BlackLine Inc 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.21% 23.99% 100.52% 78.55%
Cash 		3.79% -0.52% 26.94% 18.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 60.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 61.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 58.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 59.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDMX % Rank
Industrials 		25.63% 0.00% 38.23% 3.37%
Healthcare 		20.33% 0.00% 43.77% 28.37%
Technology 		20.06% 0.04% 62.17% 84.22%
Real Estate 		10.18% 0.00% 19.28% 3.37%
Financial Services 		7.38% 0.00% 43.01% 45.04%
Basic Materials 		6.19% 0.00% 17.25% 6.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.64% 0.00% 57.41% 95.04%
Communication Services 		4.59% 0.00% 18.33% 20.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 67.91%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 82.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 93.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDMX % Rank
US 		91.96% 23.38% 100.52% 70.21%
Non US 		4.25% 0.00% 35.22% 40.07%

DFDMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.02% 19.28% 55.50%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 59.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 62.42%

Sales Fees

DFDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 35.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 250.31% 37.35%

DFDMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFDMX Category Low Category High DFDMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 62.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFDMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFDMX Category Low Category High DFDMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -2.24% 2.75% 22.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFDMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFDMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Thomas F. O'Neil, Jr., CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 1985 with 15 years of experience in the field of investment management. For the previous 6 years, he served in the position of financial adviser to a Maryland family with philanthropic interests where his responsibilities included management of the family’s investments. Prior to that position, for nine years he was responsible for the investment of insurance companies’ funds in the equity and fixed-income markets for a large Maryland based corporation called Commercial Credit Corp. Mr. O’Neil is a graduate of Georgetown University, Columbia University Graduate School of Business where he received an MBA in finance and banking. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He has served on the boards of various non-profit organizations. Mr. O’Neil is a Vice President at D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.

Matthew Dent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.

Bruce Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Bruce L. Kennedy, II, CFA, Director of Research since 2014, Vice President since 2010 and Research Analyst from 2007-2010, joined D.F. Dent in the summer of 2007 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York, an Associate Analyst at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore from 2001 to 2005, and as a Summer Analyst at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City in 2006. Mr. Kennedy received an A.B. from Dartmouth College cum laude in Economics and History, and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Gary Mitchell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

Gary D. Mitchell, J.D. joined the firm in the summer of 2005 with 13 years of experience practicing law. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Mitchell was a corporate attorney for C.R. Bard and Lucent Technologies, two S&P 500 companies in New Jersey. Prior to his corporate experience, Mr. Mitchell was an attorney in the New York office of Sidley & Austin. His experience includes corporate, securities and regulatory law, as well as mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Mitchell received an A.B. from Harvard College summa cum laude in Economics and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School cum laude. Mr. Mitchell is a Vice President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Compliance Officer.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

