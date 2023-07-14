Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
DFCIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.95 -0.1 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DFCIX) Primary Inst (DFDIX) C (DEEVX) Retirement (DFRIX) Retirement (DFZRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund

DFCIX | Fund

$15.95

$2.02 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-21.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.6%

Net Assets

$2.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -21.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Alexander Ely

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign small- and mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small- and mid-market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2500™ Growth Index. The index listed above is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 2500 Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $[_____] million and $[_____] billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2500 Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. The Fund may invest in a limited number of stocks.

Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue.

The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DFCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -26.9% 59.5% 11.70%
1 Yr -6.5% -43.3% 860.3% 94.50%
3 Yr -21.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 93.68%
5 Yr -9.6%* -28.2% 82.7% 85.88%
10 Yr -5.3%* -18.2% 13.7% 87.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 95.54%
2021 -17.5% -52.0% 83.9% 93.93%
2020 21.3% -17.6% 195.3% 5.52%
2019 6.7% -16.0% 9.5% 29.35%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 41.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -53.4% 55.3% 10.99%
1 Yr -6.5% -60.3% 860.3% 90.96%
3 Yr -21.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 93.67%
5 Yr -7.1%* -27.5% 82.7% 82.94%
10 Yr 3.4%* -17.0% 15.4% 63.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 95.54%
2021 -17.5% -52.0% 83.9% 93.93%
2020 21.3% -17.6% 195.3% 5.52%
2019 6.7% -16.0% 9.5% 29.35%
2018 0.0% -13.6% 24.1% 7.16%

NAV & Total Return History

DFCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFCIX Category Low Category High DFCIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.02 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 33.16%
Number of Holdings 33 20 3702 92.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.22 B 360 K 10.9 B 23.40%
Weighting of Top 10 51.10% 5.5% 92.1% 10.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pacira BioSciences Inc 6.56%
  2. Inari Medical Inc Ordinary Shares 6.44%
  3. Progyny Inc 6.31%
  4. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 5.99%
  5. Planet Fitness Inc A 5.03%
  6. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 4.83%
  7. Shift4 Payments Inc Class A 4.63%
  8. Etsy Inc 4.47%
  9. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 4.41%
  10. Sprout Social Inc Class A 4.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFCIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 23.99% 100.52% 6.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 59.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 61.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 57.80%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 92.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 58.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFCIX % Rank
Healthcare 		33.98% 0.00% 43.77% 1.60%
Technology 		32.84% 0.04% 62.17% 42.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.20% 0.00% 57.41% 7.45%
Industrials 		7.89% 0.00% 38.23% 88.30%
Consumer Defense 		2.69% 0.00% 16.40% 39.89%
Financial Services 		1.95% 0.00% 43.01% 93.97%
Communication Services 		1.45% 0.00% 18.33% 68.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 67.55%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 91.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 82.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 88.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFCIX % Rank
US 		95.92% 23.38% 100.52% 31.38%
Non US 		4.08% 0.00% 35.22% 41.13%

DFCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.02% 19.28% 51.53%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 34.99%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 28.36%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 250.31% 81.42%

DFCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFCIX Category Low Category High DFCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 61.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFCIX Category Low Category High DFCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -2.24% 2.75% 80.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DFCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Alexander Ely

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Alex Ely Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity Alex Ely joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC, a New York¬–based US growth equity manager. Prior to joining the firm as CIO of Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity, he was portfolio manager and chief portfolio strategist at Bennett Lawrence. Ely joined Bennett Lawrence in 1997 as a portfolio analyst, and in 2002 he was promoted to portfolio manager. Before joining Bennett Lawrence, he was an equity product manager at Oppenheimer Management. From 1988 to 1989, he was a strategy clerk at the Boston Stock Exchange. Ely earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

