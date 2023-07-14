Home
Trending ETFs

DFA Short-Term Selective State Municipal Bond Portfolio

mutual fund
DFABX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.94 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (DFABX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Short-Term Selective State Municipal Bond Portfolio

DFABX | Fund

$9.94

$150 M

2.20%

$0.22

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$150 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Short-Term Selective State Municipal Bond Portfolio

DFABX | Fund

$9.94

$150 M

2.20%

$0.22

-

DFABX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Short-Term Selective State Municipal Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Travis Meldau

Fund Description

DFABX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 87.24%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 64.36%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -76.8% 4.7% N/A
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 85.67%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 61.51%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -76.8% 4.7% N/A
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DFABX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFABX Category Low Category High DFABX % Rank
Net Assets 150 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 78.37%
Number of Holdings 103 1 14000 82.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.5 M -317 M 8.64 B 72.46%
Weighting of Top 10 22.48% 2.4% 101.7% 32.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CHICAGO ILL SALES TAX REV 5% 2.52%
  2. NEVADA ST 5% 2.47%
  3. MARYLAND ST 5% 2.41%
  4. FLORIDA KEYS AQUEDUCT AUTH WTR REV 5% 2.32%
  5. AUSTIN TEX WTR & WASTEWATER SYS REV 5% 2.24%
  6. KING CNTY WASH SCH DIST NO 415 KENT 4% 2.19%
  7. UTAH ST 5% 2.13%
  8. WISCONSIN ST 5% 2.08%
  9. UTAH TRAN AUTH SALES TAX REV 5% 2.07%
  10. TEXAS ST 5% 2.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFABX % Rank
Bonds 		87.23% 65.51% 150.86% 97.85%
Cash 		12.77% -50.86% 33.96% 1.86%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 57.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 56.13%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 56.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 56.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFABX % Rank
Municipal 		87.23% 44.39% 100.00% 97.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.77% 0.00% 33.95% 2.56%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 56.13%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 57.12%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 64.56%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 59.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFABX % Rank
US 		87.23% 37.86% 142.23% 92.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 92.16%

DFABX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 6.50% 90.09%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.10% 5.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DFABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

DFABX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFABX Category Low Category High DFABX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.20% 0.00% 4.45% 46.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFABX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFABX Category Low Category High DFABX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFABX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DFABX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Meldau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Meldau is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Meldau holds an MBA from Wake Forest University, and a BSBA from Appalachian State University. Mr. Meldau joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2011.

Joseph Kolerich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Joseph Kolerich is Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kolerich has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS from Northern Illinois University. Mr. Kolerich joined DFA as a portfolio manager in 2001 and has been responsible for the fixed income portfolios since 2012.

David Plecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

David Plecha is Dimensional’s Global Head of Fixed Income. A member of the Investment Committee and Investment Research Committee, he not only manages US and global portfolios but also maintains much of the fixed income research and client communications. Dave received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 1996. Prior to joining Dimensional in 1989, he managed stock index futures and options for Leland O’Brien Rubinstein Associates and was an operations planner for Texas Instruments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

