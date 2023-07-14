The Fund is actively managed by using techniques intended to provide positive returns over full-market cycles. In making investment decisions the Fund’s investment adviser, will employ event-driven strategies designed to exploit disparities or inefficiencies in U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) equity and debt markets. The investment adviser will seek investment opportunities where a catalyst is expected to occur within the near to intermediate term, generally within 12 months, to unlock the value embedded in the investment opportunity. Investment opportunities will often center on corporate events such as bankruptcies, mergers, acquisitions, SPACs (“Special Purpose Acquisition Companies”), refinancings, corporate reactions to government and regulatory agency rulings, earnings surprises and other corporate events. The Fund will invest in a broad range of asset classes, including fixed-income and floating rate debt securities (across credit tiers), loans, equity

securities across all market capitalizations, American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts, options, futures and swaps. Securities held will be issued by, or be in reference to, U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in currencies.

The Fund seeks to target an annualized volatility, as measured by the standard deviation of returns, of less than that of the S&P 500® Index over full-market cycles, which are typically periods of three to five years. Annualized volatility refers to the fluctuation of a security’s value on a yearly basis. The Fund’s volatility will be monitored daily and positions within the Fund will be adjusted as appropriate to attempt to achieve the stated volatility target. The Fund holds both long and short positions in debt securities (both sovereign and corporate), equity securities and currencies. The debt securities held in the Fund may be fixed income or floating rate securities, including fixed and floating rate loans. These securities may have a senior right to repayment (“Senior Loans”) and/or may be of either investment grade or non-investment grade (“junk”) credit quality. Debt securities may or may not have been rated by a rating agency and the investment adviser is not constrained by ratings when selecting debt securities for investment. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any pre-set average portfolio maturity or duration. The Fund also invests in common and preferred stocks across all market capitalizations and regions. The Fund may have significant exposure to foreign currencies and interest rates.

The Fund also holds derivative instruments, including swaps, options, futures and forwards that provide long and short exposures to debt securities, equity securities and currencies. The Fund may use derivatives to manage interest rate and currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy (attempting to reduce risk by offsetting one investment position with another) and/or to replicate outright long or short exposures. In addition to investing in outright long and short positions, as part of its investment strategy, the Fund will engage in a variety of arbitrage trading strategies that seek to take advantage of relative value opportunities between two or more securities. The Fund may hold a substantial position in cash and money market instruments. The cash holdings of the Fund will vary significantly based on the investment adviser’s use of equity and credit derivatives. Generally, the more derivatives held within the Fund, the higher its cash balance.

The securities and instruments that the Fund invests in may trade in markets in multiple countries. The Fund’s investments may be highly concentrated in a geographic region or country, including emerging market countries. The Fund may frequently and actively trade its portfolio.