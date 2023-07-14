Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$187 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.0%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 109.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is actively managed by using techniques intended to provide positive returns over full-market cycles. In making investment decisions the Fund’s investment adviser, will employ event-driven strategies designed to exploit disparities or inefficiencies in U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) equity and debt markets. The investment adviser will seek investment opportunities where a catalyst is expected to occur within the near to intermediate term, generally within 12 months, to unlock the value embedded in the investment opportunity. Investment opportunities will often center on corporate events such as bankruptcies, mergers, acquisitions, SPACs (“Special Purpose Acquisition Companies”), refinancings, corporate reactions to government and regulatory agency rulings, earnings surprises and other corporate events. The Fund will invest in a broad range of asset classes, including fixed-income and floating rate debt securities (across credit tiers), loans, equity
securities across all market capitalizations, American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts, options, futures and swaps. Securities held will be issued by, or be in reference to, U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in currencies.
The Fund seeks to target an annualized volatility, as measured by the standard deviation of returns, of less than that of the S&P 500® Index over full-market cycles, which are typically periods of three to five years. Annualized volatility refers to the fluctuation of a security’s value on a yearly basis. The Fund’s volatility will be monitored daily and positions within the Fund will be adjusted as appropriate to attempt to achieve the stated volatility target. The Fund holds both long and short positions in debt securities (both sovereign and corporate), equity securities and currencies. The debt securities held in the Fund may be fixed income or floating rate securities, including fixed and floating rate loans. These securities may have a senior right to repayment (“Senior Loans”) and/or may be of either investment grade or non-investment grade (“junk”) credit quality. Debt securities may or may not have been rated by a rating agency and the investment adviser is not constrained by ratings when selecting debt securities for investment. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any pre-set average portfolio maturity or duration. The Fund also invests in common and preferred stocks across all market capitalizations and regions. The Fund may have significant exposure to foreign currencies and interest rates.
The Fund also holds derivative instruments, including swaps, options, futures and forwards that provide long and short exposures to debt securities, equity securities and currencies. The Fund may use derivatives to manage interest rate and currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy (attempting to reduce risk by offsetting one investment position with another) and/or to replicate outright long or short exposures. In addition to investing in outright long and short positions, as part of its investment strategy, the Fund will engage in a variety of arbitrage trading strategies that seek to take advantage of relative value opportunities between two or more securities. The Fund may hold a substantial position in cash and money market instruments. The cash holdings of the Fund will vary significantly based on the investment adviser’s use of equity and credit derivatives. Generally, the more derivatives held within the Fund, the higher its cash balance.
The securities and instruments that the Fund invests in may trade in markets in multiple countries. The Fund’s investments may be highly concentrated in a geographic region or country, including emerging market countries. The Fund may frequently and actively trade its portfolio.
|Period
|DEVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|23.30%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|2.18%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|1.20%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|1.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|3.70%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|2.82%
|2020
|6.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|62.67%
|2019
|3.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|33.17%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|15.18%
|Period
|DEVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|23.30%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|2.18%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|0.80%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|1.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|3.70%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|2.82%
|2020
|6.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|30.67%
|2019
|3.7%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|53.47%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|10.99%
|DEVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEVDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|187 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|54.24%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|4
|4478
|74.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.5 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|48.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.98%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|44.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEVDX % Rank
|Cash
|45.15%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|33.92%
|Stocks
|32.14%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|28.27%
|Bonds
|20.02%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|67.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.69%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|3.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|80.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|20.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEVDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|40.03%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|7.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.93%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|98.03%
|Healthcare
|19.31%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|0.39%
|Industrials
|18.40%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|88.19%
|Communication Services
|2.32%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|97.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|62.20%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|96.85%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|22.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|98.82%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|98.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEVDX % Rank
|US
|30.99%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|20.14%
|Non US
|1.15%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|65.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEVDX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|64.64%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|20.49%
|Corporate
|35.27%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|15.19%
|Government
|0.09%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|91.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|87.63%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|71.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|55.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEVDX % Rank
|US
|17.18%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|52.30%
|Non US
|2.84%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|79.15%
|DEVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|63.67%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|48.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|36.54%
|DEVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|109.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|47.58%
|DEVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEVDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.20%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|44.17%
|DEVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DEVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEVDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|47.12%
|DEVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 23, 2013
8.78
8.8%
Michael Caldwell serves as a Senior Analyst on the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth and Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategies and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Driehaus Event Driven strategy in 2013. Prior to joining Driehaus Capial Management in 2008, Mr. Caldwell worked as a graduate research associate for the department of biomedical engineering at Yale University in 2007. Mr. Caldwell began his career as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ivy Concierge, LLC from 2005-2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Mr. Sharon earned his B.A. from Northwestern in 2003 and M.B.A. in finance, international business, and management and strategy from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in 2010. Yoav Sharon has been an Assistant Portfolio Manager for the Driehaus Event Driven strategy since 2015. Mr. Sharon also serves as the firm’s Senior Options Analyst, a role he has held since joining Driehaus in 2012. Prior to joining Driehaus, Mr. Sharon worked at Peak6 Investments, LLC as a Senior Analyst and trader from 2010 to 2012. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Sharon served as a Managing Member of a firm he helped found, Raya Trading LLC. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Sharon held positions of increasing responsibility at STR Trading Partners LLC, leaving that firm with a title of Senior Trader
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Mr. McCauley received his B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Tulane University in 2004 and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago in 2011. He is a CFA® charterholder. From 2004 through 2006, Mr. McCauley was an Analyst focused on corporate debt underwriting and merger and acquisition advisory at ABN AMRO bank. From 2006 through 2009, Mr. McCauley was an Associate with Merit Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm. From 2011 through 2013, Mr. McCauley was an Investment Analyst with Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, a hedge fund focused on investing across the capital structure in stressed and distressed opportunities. In 2013, he joined Driehaus as a Senior Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
