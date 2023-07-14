Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$415 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.7%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that provide the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that are organized, have a majority of their assets, or generate the majority of their operating income outside the United States. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in the same country. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in emerging markets securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (80% policy). The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
The portfolio management team searches for undervalued companies that have potential for improvement that has not yet been recognized by others in the marketplace. These opportunities may exist because of temporary company-specific problems or because the companies are in industries that may be out of favor.
The portfolio management team believes that the potential for strong returns can be realized by assembling an international portfolio of fundamentally strong companies that have superior business prospects and that are priced below the team’s estimate of intrinsic value. The portfolio management team focuses on out-of-favor stocks that have the potential to realize their intrinsic value within a three- to five-year horizon.
In selecting investments for the Fund:
•Fundamental research and analysis are the driving forces behind each security chosen by the portfolio management team. Security selection is based on relative value comparisons, applying the team’s understanding of industry cycles, global competitors, and company-specific variables. The investment process combines quantitative valuation screens with traditional in-depth fundamental analysis, experienced judgment, and patience.
•The portfolio management team places great emphasis on those securities it believes can offer the best long-term appreciation within a three- to five-year horizon. The team constructs the portfolio on a stock-by-stock basis, and the holdings are diversified across market capitalization, geography, and economic sector.
•The Fund may concentrate its investments in the consumer staples sector. The consumer staples sector consists of companies that are involved in areas such as the production, manufacture, distribution, or sale of, consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, such as food and beverage, household goods, personal products, and non-discretionary retail. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.
•The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|DEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|0.85%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|30.07%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|83.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|74.64%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|59.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|61.33%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|78.70%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|83.56%
|2019
|3.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|83.71%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|67.66%
|DEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|415 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|61.47%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|1
|10801
|91.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|237 M
|0
|34.5 B
|40.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.67%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|7.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|12.39%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|85.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|58.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|72.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|55.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|59.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEQIX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|32.29%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|0.44%
|Healthcare
|20.10%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|1.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.95%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|3.49%
|Industrials
|12.17%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|75.11%
|Communication Services
|7.75%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|23.87%
|Basic Materials
|5.64%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|80.79%
|Technology
|3.81%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|97.23%
|Financial Services
|0.18%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|99.42%
|Energy
|0.05%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|94.03%
|Utilities
|0.03%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|82.68%
|Real Estate
|0.03%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|75.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEQIX % Rank
|Non US
|99.91%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|3.28%
|US
|0.01%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|93.15%
|DEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|40.94%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|91.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.68%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|24.93%
|DEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|73.07%
|DEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 1997
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 1997
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 1997
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 1996
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 1996
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Åsa Annerstedt is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. She joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Annerstedt has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Prior to that, she was a member of the investment committee of a European Union fund dedicated to the financing of companies. Between 1999 and 2009, she managed award-winning European Small Cap and Global Equity portfolios at SEB Asset Management in Denmark. She started her career in 1996 as a business controller and consultant in Sweden. Annerstedt attended Ecole Supérieur de Commerce in Paris and Marseille and earned a master’s degree in finance and international trade from Lund University in Sweden.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Jens Hansen heads the firm’s Global Equity team and is a portfolio manager for the team’s strategies. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Hansen has been a portfolio manager since 2001. Hansen started his career in 1982 with Spar Nord Bank, where he worked as an analyst and trader of bonds, equities, and derivatives. In 1994, he joined Nykredit Bank, where he worked as a bond trader. He attended the Aarhus School of Business where he gained a graduate diploma in business administration within finance and international trade.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Claus Juul is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Juul has been a portfolio manager since 2004. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst at Spar Nord Bank before becoming vice president of the research department in 2001. He started his career in 1998 with Sydbank as an equity analyst. He attended the Aarhus School of Business where he gained a master’s degree in economics and business administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Allan Saustrup Jensen joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in May 2020 as a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to joining MIM, he spent five years at European Capital Partners as a fund manager. From 2010 to 2015, Jensen was a trader at European Value Partners. Prior to that, he spent four years at UBS Wealth Management as a portfolio manager. He began his investment career at Nordea Bank. Jensen attended Copenhagen Business School where he earned a Graduate Diploma in finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
