DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio

mutual fund
DEMSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.48 +0.09 +0.4%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DEMSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio

DEMSX | Fund

$22.48

$4.4 B

2.37%

$0.53

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$4.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

2.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DEMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Mar 05, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio invests substantially all of its assets in the Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. The Series is designed to purchase a broad market coverage of smaller companies associated with emerging markets, which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development), authorized for investment by the Advisor’s Investment Committee (“Approved Markets”). The Advisor’s definition of small varies across countries and is based primarily on market capitalization. A company’s market capitalization is the number of its shares outstanding times its price per share. In each country authorized for investment, the Advisor first ranks eligible companies listed on selected exchanges based on the companies’ market capitalizations. The Advisor then defines the maximum market capitalization for a small company in that country. For example, based on market capitalization data as of December 31, 2021, Mexico had a size threshold of below $4,573 million, and Greece had a size threshold of below $1,791 million. These thresholds will change due to market conditions. The Series may emphasize certain stocks, including smaller capitalization companies, lower relative price stocks, and/or higher profitability stocks as compared to their representation in the small-cap segment of the Approved Markets in which the Series is authorized to invest. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time. 
As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets Small Cap Series will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market investments that are designated in the Prospectus as Approved Market securities of small companies. 
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Emerging Markets Small Cap Series’ exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs. 
The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series may gain exposure to companies associated with Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Series and the Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio each may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Market or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Series or Portfolio. Because many of the Series’ and the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Series and the Portfolio may enter into foreign 
currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency. 
The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income. 
Read More

DEMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -11.0% 30.2% 37.42%
1 Yr 10.7% -12.7% 29.2% 39.34%
3 Yr 6.0%* -16.8% 12.9% 7.45%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 29.52%
10 Yr 1.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 43.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -50.1% 7.2% 17.66%
2021 3.8% -18.2% 13.6% 8.82%
2020 3.6% -7.2% 79.7% 74.31%
2019 2.7% -4.4% 9.2% 91.49%
2018 -4.7% -7.2% 7.0% 80.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -30.3% 30.2% 35.98%
1 Yr 10.7% -48.9% 29.2% 35.60%
3 Yr 6.0%* -16.1% 12.9% 6.68%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 28.69%
10 Yr 3.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 18.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -50.1% 7.2% 17.66%
2021 3.8% -18.2% 13.6% 8.82%
2020 3.6% -7.2% 79.7% 74.31%
2019 2.7% -4.4% 9.2% 91.49%
2018 -4.6% -7.2% 7.0% 79.51%

NAV & Total Return History

DEMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEMSX Category Low Category High DEMSX % Rank
Net Assets 4.4 B 717 K 102 B 14.32%
Number of Holdings 5130 10 6734 0.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 129 M 340 K 19.3 B 51.60%
Weighting of Top 10 2.89% 2.8% 71.7% 99.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEEGENE Inc 0.64%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 0.90% 110.97% 18.33%
Cash 		0.68% -23.67% 20.19% 77.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 6.07% 18.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 25.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 15.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 26.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMSX % Rank
Industrials 		16.72% 0.00% 43.53% 4.27%
Technology 		16.26% 0.00% 47.50% 85.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.30% 0.00% 48.94% 36.48%
Basic Materials 		13.00% 0.00% 30.03% 7.37%
Financial Services 		8.72% 0.00% 48.86% 97.28%
Healthcare 		7.99% 0.00% 93.26% 15.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.53% 0.00% 28.13% 40.62%
Real Estate 		6.52% 0.00% 17.15% 5.05%
Utilities 		4.65% 0.00% 39.12% 8.67%
Communication Services 		3.92% 0.00% 39.29% 88.36%
Energy 		2.39% 0.00% 24.80% 74.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMSX % Rank
Non US 		98.97% -4.71% 112.57% 17.07%
US 		0.30% -1.60% 104.72% 58.54%

DEMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.03% 41.06% 84.04%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 2.00% 23.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 0.77%

Sales Fees

DEMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 190.00% 8.27%

DEMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEMSX Category Low Category High DEMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 12.61% 39.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEMSX Category Low Category High DEMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% -1.98% 17.62% 15.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

DEMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2015

6.87

6.9%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Ethan Wren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

