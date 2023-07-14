Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
DEMCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.55 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DEMIX) Primary C (DEMCX) A (DEMAX) Retirement (DEMRX) Retirement (DEMZX)
DEMCX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.55 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DEMIX) Primary C (DEMCX) A (DEMAX) Retirement (DEMRX) Retirement (DEMZX)
DEMCX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.55 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DEMIX) Primary C (DEMCX) A (DEMAX) Retirement (DEMRX) Retirement (DEMZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Emerging Markets Fund

DEMCX | Fund

$17.55

$5.53 B

0.62%

$0.11

2.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Emerging Markets Fund

DEMCX | Fund

$17.55

$5.53 B

0.62%

$0.11

2.34%

DEMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jun 10, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Liu-Er Chen

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a broad range of equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be developing by the World Bank, the United Nations, or the countries’ governments. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central America, South America, and Africa. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in emerging market issuers (80% policy). The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in the same country. The Fund will primarily invest in countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Benchmark weightings may result in the Fund investing over 25% in any one country. The Fund may invest significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, which consists of Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, and Taiwan, among other countries.  As a result, the Fund’s investments in the region may be particularly susceptible to risks in that region.

Although the Fund invests primarily in companies from countries considered to be emerging, the Fund will also invest in companies that are not in emerging countries: (1) if the Manager believes that the performance of a company or its industry will be influenced by opportunities in the emerging markets; (2) to maintain exposure to industry segments where the Manager believes there are not satisfactory investment opportunities in emerging countries; and (3) if the Manager believes there is the potential for significant benefit to the Fund.

The Manager believes that although market price and intrinsic business value are positively correlated in the long run, short-term divergences can emerge. The Fund seeks to take advantage of these divergences through a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Fund invests in securities of companies that the Manager believes have sustainable franchises when they are trading at a discount to the Manager’s intrinsic value estimate for that security.

The Manager defines sustainable franchises as those companies with potential to earn excess returns above their cost of capital over the long run. Sustainability analysis involves identification of a company’s source of competitive advantage and the ability of its management to maximize its return potential. The Manager prefers companies with large market opportunities in which to deploy capital, providing opportunities to grow faster than the overall economy.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Intrinsic value assessment is quantitatively determined through a variety of valuation methods including discounted cash flow, replacement cost, private market transaction, and multiples analysis.

Read More

DEMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -11.0% 30.2% 26.31%
1 Yr 7.9% -12.7% 29.2% 62.32%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.8% 12.9% 66.24%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 40.19%
10 Yr 2.6%* -12.3% 12.5% 20.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -50.1% 7.2% 82.60%
2021 -2.8% -18.2% 13.6% 52.10%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 28.47%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 20.97%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 49.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -30.3% 30.2% 25.10%
1 Yr 7.9% -48.9% 29.2% 57.75%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.1% 12.9% 66.48%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 43.43%
10 Yr 3.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 21.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -50.1% 7.2% 82.60%
2021 -2.8% -18.2% 13.6% 52.10%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 28.47%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 20.97%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 55.25%

NAV & Total Return History

DEMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEMCX Category Low Category High DEMCX % Rank
Net Assets 5.53 B 717 K 102 B 11.25%
Number of Holdings 136 10 6734 37.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.86 B 340 K 19.3 B 7.45%
Weighting of Top 10 52.33% 2.8% 71.7% 4.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.40% 0.90% 110.97% 32.69%
Cash 		1.03% -23.67% 20.19% 69.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.56% 0.00% 6.07% 6.80%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.03% 48.23% 13.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 26.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 16.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMCX % Rank
Technology 		36.91% 0.00% 47.50% 2.33%
Communication Services 		13.58% 0.00% 39.29% 6.86%
Consumer Defense 		12.75% 0.00% 28.13% 6.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.79% 0.00% 48.94% 54.85%
Energy 		11.27% 0.00% 24.80% 2.46%
Basic Materials 		6.40% 0.00% 30.03% 65.33%
Financial Services 		5.37% 0.00% 48.86% 98.32%
Healthcare 		1.19% 0.00% 93.26% 89.91%
Industrials 		0.68% 0.00% 43.53% 95.47%
Real Estate 		0.04% 0.00% 17.15% 83.18%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 39.12% 69.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMCX % Rank
Non US 		96.42% -4.71% 112.57% 43.65%
US 		1.98% -1.60% 104.72% 28.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		64.43% 0.00% 100.00% 89.62%
Corporate 		35.10% 0.00% 100.00% 5.35%
Government 		0.47% 0.00% 70.66% 11.21%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 26.33%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 13.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 13.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEMCX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.59% 27.81% 6.68%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 48.82% 21.82%

DEMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.34% 0.03% 41.06% 11.70%
Management Fee 1.13% 0.00% 2.00% 90.79%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 20.78%

Trading Fees

DEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 190.00% 1.27%

DEMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEMCX Category Low Category High DEMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 12.61% 45.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEMCX Category Low Category High DEMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -1.98% 17.62% 31.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DEMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Liu-Er Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2006

15.69

15.7%

Liu-Er Chen, CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Emerging Markets and Healthcare, is a Portfolio Manager in Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Mr. Chen heads the firm's global Emerging Markets team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in September 2006 in his current position, Mr. Chen spent nearly 11 years at Evergreen Investment Management Company, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chen began his career at Evergreen in 1995 as an analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×