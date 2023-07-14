Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.53 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.3%
Expense Ratio 2.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a broad range of equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be developing by the World Bank, the United Nations, or the countries’ governments. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central America, South America, and Africa. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in emerging market issuers (80% policy). The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in the same country. The Fund will primarily invest in countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Benchmark weightings may result in the Fund investing over 25% in any one country. The Fund may invest significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, which consists of Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, and Taiwan, among other countries. As a result, the Fund’s investments in the region may be particularly susceptible to risks in that region.
Although the Fund invests primarily in companies from countries considered to be emerging, the Fund will also invest in companies that are not in emerging countries: (1) if the Manager believes that the performance of a company or its industry will be influenced by opportunities in the emerging markets; (2) to maintain exposure to industry segments where the Manager believes there are not satisfactory investment opportunities in emerging countries; and (3) if the Manager believes there is the potential for significant benefit to the Fund.
The Manager believes that although market price and intrinsic business value are positively correlated in the long run, short-term divergences can emerge. The Fund seeks to take advantage of these divergences through a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The Fund invests in securities of companies that the Manager believes have sustainable franchises when they are trading at a discount to the Manager’s intrinsic value estimate for that security.
The Manager defines sustainable franchises as those companies with potential to earn excess returns above their cost of capital over the long run. Sustainability analysis involves identification of a company’s source of competitive advantage and the ability of its management to maximize its return potential. The Manager prefers companies with large market opportunities in which to deploy capital, providing opportunities to grow faster than the overall economy.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
Intrinsic value assessment is quantitatively determined through a variety of valuation methods including discounted cash flow, replacement cost, private market transaction, and multiples analysis.
|Period
|DEMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|26.31%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|62.32%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|66.24%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|40.19%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|20.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|82.60%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|52.10%
|2020
|7.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|28.47%
|2019
|5.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|20.97%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|49.02%
|DEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.53 B
|717 K
|102 B
|11.25%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|10
|6734
|37.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.86 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|7.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.33%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|4.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.40%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|32.69%
|Cash
|1.03%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|69.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.56%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|6.80%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|13.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|26.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|16.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Technology
|36.91%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|2.33%
|Communication Services
|13.58%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|6.86%
|Consumer Defense
|12.75%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|6.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.79%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|54.85%
|Energy
|11.27%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|2.46%
|Basic Materials
|6.40%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|65.33%
|Financial Services
|5.37%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|98.32%
|Healthcare
|1.19%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|89.91%
|Industrials
|0.68%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|95.47%
|Real Estate
|0.04%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|83.18%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|69.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Non US
|96.42%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|43.65%
|US
|1.98%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|28.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|64.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.62%
|Corporate
|35.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.35%
|Government
|0.47%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|11.21%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|26.33%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|13.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|13.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEMCX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|6.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|21.82%
|DEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.34%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|11.70%
|Management Fee
|1.13%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|90.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|20.78%
|DEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|1.27%
|DEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|45.01%
|DEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|31.69%
|DEMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2002
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2006
15.69
15.7%
Liu-Er Chen, CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Emerging Markets and Healthcare, is a Portfolio Manager in Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Mr. Chen heads the firm's global Emerging Markets team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in September 2006 in his current position, Mr. Chen spent nearly 11 years at Evergreen Investment Management Company, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chen began his career at Evergreen in 1995 as an analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
