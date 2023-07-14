Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.3%
1 yr return
860.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
Net Assets
$2.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.1%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign small- and mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small- and mid-market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2500™ Growth Index. The index listed above is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 2500 Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $[_____] million and $[_____] billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2500 Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. The Fund may invest in a limited number of stocks.
Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue.
The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|DEEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|15.07%
|1 Yr
|860.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|0.18%
|3 Yr
|12.9%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|3.90%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|9.02%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|70.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|350.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|0.54%
|2021
|-52.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|100.00%
|2020
|15.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|11.81%
|2019
|4.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|72.41%
|2018
|-5.8%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|88.14%
|Period
|DEEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|14.18%
|1 Yr
|860.3%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|0.18%
|3 Yr
|12.9%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|5.21%
|5 Yr
|13.9%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|1.79%
|10 Yr
|14.2%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|1.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|DEEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|350.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|0.54%
|2021
|-52.0%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|100.00%
|2020
|15.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|11.81%
|2019
|4.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|72.41%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|9.20%
|DEEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEEVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.02 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|33.33%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|20
|3702
|92.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.22 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|23.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.10%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|10.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEEVX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|6.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|60.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|61.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|57.98%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|93.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|58.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEEVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|33.98%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|1.77%
|Technology
|32.84%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|42.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.20%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|7.62%
|Industrials
|7.89%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|88.48%
|Consumer Defense
|2.69%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|40.07%
|Financial Services
|1.95%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|94.15%
|Communication Services
|1.45%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|68.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|67.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|91.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|82.27%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|88.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEEVX % Rank
|US
|95.92%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|31.56%
|Non US
|4.08%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|41.31%
|DEEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|13.51%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.65%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DEEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|61.29%
|DEEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|81.62%
|DEEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEEVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|61.70%
|DEEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DEEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEEVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.77%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|98.20%
|DEEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Alex Ely Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity Alex Ely joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC, a New York¬–based US growth equity manager. Prior to joining the firm as CIO of Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity, he was portfolio manager and chief portfolio strategist at Bennett Lawrence. Ely joined Bennett Lawrence in 1997 as a portfolio analyst, and in 2002 he was promoted to portfolio manager. Before joining Bennett Lawrence, he was an equity product manager at Oppenheimer Management. From 1988 to 1989, he was a strategy clerk at the Boston Stock Exchange. Ely earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
