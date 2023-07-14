Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$98.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.4%
Expense Ratio 1.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging markets corporate debt securities (80% policy). For purposes of the 80% policy, emerging markets corporate debt securities include those that are (1) economically tied to an emerging market country or countries, (2) issued or guaranteed by a company domiciled or conducting significant business activities in an emerging market country, or (3) derivatives or pooled structures (such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) that are linked to emerging markets corporate debt securities. Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be developing or emerging countries by the World Bank, the United Nations, the countries’ governments, or in the judgment of the Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager). These debt instruments will be denominated primarily in the currencies of members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and in other emerging markets’ currencies and may include a significant percentage of high yield (junk) corporate bonds. While there is no percentage limit on the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in high yield (junk) corporate bonds, the Manager generally expects that 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in high yield corporate bonds.
The Fund may also use a wide variety of derivatives instruments, including credit linked notes, interest rate, index and credit default swaps, forward foreign currency contracts, futures, and options. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the Fund without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Manager may also establish short positions through derivatives in an attempt to isolate, manage, or reduce the risk of individual positions, or positions in the aggregate, or to take advantage of an anticipated deterioration in the creditworthiness of an issuer. The Fund may employ leverage, such as by entering into reverse repurchase transactions, to attempt to take advantage of or increase the total return of attractive investment opportunities.
In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.
The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|DEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|83.38%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|78.55%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|21.36%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|13.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|25.08%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|9.62%
|2020
|0.6%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|36.63%
|2019
|2.6%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|10.40%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|33.57%
|Period
|DEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|78.55%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|73.72%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|20.78%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|9.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|25.39%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|9.62%
|2020
|0.6%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|36.63%
|2019
|2.8%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|4.36%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|8.57%
|DEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEDRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|98.8 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|61.93%
|Number of Holdings
|174
|4
|2121
|69.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.28 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|77.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.40%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|92.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEDRX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.97%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|29.23%
|Cash
|3.91%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|72.00%
|Stocks
|0.61%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|5.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.51%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|32.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|48.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEDRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.41%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.64%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.60%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.25%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.66%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEDRX % Rank
|US
|0.61%
|-0.47%
|1.41%
|2.46%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|1.28%
|59.38%
|DEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.68%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|23.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|67.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|DEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|99.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|79.37%
|DEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEDRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.89%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|30.21%
|DEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEDRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.94%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|56.25%
|DEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2016
5.85
5.9%
Mansur Z. Rasul Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Mansur Z. Rasul is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s emerging markets credit strategy, a role he assumed in July 2016. He rejoined the firm in April 2012 as head of emerging markets trading. During his previous time at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) from 2004 to 2007, he was an analyst on the firm’s fixed income team. From May 2011 to December 2011, Rasul worked with ING Financial Markets, where he was responsible for emerging markets credit trading and structuring. Prior to that, he worked for Daiwa Capital Markets America as director of the firm’s fixed income syndicate, responsible for the placement of all fixed income products to US-based accounts from 2009 to 2011. Previously, he worked with Merrill Lynch as an associate responsible for Asian credit trading from 2007 to 2009. Rasul received his bachelor’s degree in economics, with a minor in political science, from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2016
5.85
5.9%
Sean M. Simmons is the trading specialist for the firm’s international bond group, where his responsibilities include non-dollar bonds and currencies. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in October 2007, he was a proprietary derivatives trader for Wolverine Trading from 2001 to 2005, and also worked as an options strategist for Susquehanna International Group from 2006 to 2007. Simmons received a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Rutgers University and a master’s in finance from London Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Alex Kozhemiakin, CFA Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Debt Alex Kozhemiakin joined the firm in December 2018 as head of the Macquarie Investment Management Fixed Income Emerging Markets Debt team. He has overall responsibility for the team which manages the full spectrum of emerging markets debt solutions including sovereign, local currency, and corporate. Previously, Kozhemiakin was the head of emerging markets debt at Standish Mellon Asset Management from February 2007 to January 2016. He also worked as an emerging markets debt portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and as a sovereign analyst at Citibank. Kozhemiakin’s research on fixed income has been published in leading finance journals. He has had a postdoctoral fellowship in International Relations and National Security Studies at Harvard University, and he holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
