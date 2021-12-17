Home
FUND SUMMARY: BCM Decathlon Conservative Fund

mutual fund
DECCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(DECCX) Primary (DCNIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FUND SUMMARY: BCM Decathlon Conservative Fund

DECCX | Fund

-

-

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FUND SUMMARY: BCM Decathlon Conservative Fund

DECCX | Fund

-

-

0.00%

0.02%

DECCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY: BCM Decathlon Conservative Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Quantified Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to Beaumont Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical go-anywhere approach to invest in a wide variety of asset classes. The Fund primarily invests in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in an asset class. Additionally, the Fund may invest directly in equities, fixed income securities, foreign currencies, ETF-linked total return swaps, or index-linked total return swaps to achieve the portfolio’s desired exposure. The Sub-Adviser primarily selects securities representing the following asset classes:

U.S. and Foreign Common Stocks
U.S. and Foreign Government Fixed Income Securities
U.S. and Foreign Corporate Fixed Income Securities
U.S. Real Estate-Related Securities (“REITs”)
U.S. and Foreign Currencies
Commodities (through commodity-linked securities)

The Fund’s portfolio may hold securities from issuers of any market capitalization, credit quality, maturity, country, or trading currency. Fixed income securities may include securities with credit quality below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bond” credit quality). The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of similar credit quality. Foreign securities include issuers from emerging market countries.

The Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary predictive, quantitative, rules-based approach to assess risk (volatility) and reward for each asset class. This approach includes pattern recognition technology (PRT) to analyze the historical return and volatility data of each asset class and representative ETF. PRT seeks to identify repeating patterns within the return and volatility data that suggest a desirable distribution of potential returns over the next 25 trading days. The quantitative system algorithm ranks each ETF in its investment universe daily, based on the desirability of the patterns identified. Higher expected return and lower expected volatility are each considered more desirable. The Sub-Adviser uses these rankings seeking to create a portfolio, generally composed of at least ten ETFs, consisting primarily of ETFs that are highly ranked by the Sub-Adviser’s analysis. Between asset class representative ETFs with similar ranks, those with lower expenses and higher liquidity are preferred by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser uses swaps as substitutes for underlying securities when it believes they are more cost effective. Similarly, the Sub-Adviser invests directly in equities, fixed income securities, and foreign currencies rather than ETFs when it believes they are more cost effective. The Sub-Adviser trades dynamically as market environments and opportunities change to create a portfolio that has overall loss risk and volatility within the Sub-Adviser’s assigned risk targets. This will lead to high portfolio turnover.

Conservative in the Fund’s name refers to the Sub-Adviser’s goal of designing a portfolio expected to produce returns within a pre-defined risk tolerance represented by a standard deviation of returns. The Sub-Adviser designates a conservative risk tolerance as a standard deviation of returns of approximately 4% - 7% annualized. The Sub-Adviser expects that the Fund’s standard deviation of returns will be similar over time to a blend of 20% global equities and 80% bonds.

Read More

DECCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DECCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DECCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DECCX Category Low Category High DECCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DECCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DECCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DECCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DECCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DECCX Category Low Category High DECCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DECCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DECCX Category Low Category High DECCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DECCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DECCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

