Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-1.0%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$39.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.1%
Expense Ratio 2.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 118.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in various credit-related instruments. “Credit-related instruments” are debt securities, instruments and obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. governments, non-governmental and corporate entities and issuers, and include (i) debt issued by or on behalf of states, territories, and possessions of the United States, (ii) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate bonds, notes and other debentures, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) sovereign debt, including emerging markets debt (v) zero coupon securities, (vi) collateralized debt and loan obligations, (vii) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, (viii) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and (ix) derivatives with similar economic characteristics. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in any one of the categories of instruments included in the preceding sentence. The Fund may invest its total assets, including borrowings for investment purposes and proceeds from short selling, if any, without restriction in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality, including securities that are rated at the time of investment below investment grade (that is, securities rated below the Baa3/BBB- categories by nationally recognized securities rating organizations or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Shelton), commonly referred to as “junk bonds.”
The Fund is managed as a total return fund, employing a “credit long/short” investment strategy. Shelton makes assessments across the fixed income markets that include analyses of asset classes, economic sectors, individual credits, and security selection in order to identify undervalued securities and overlooked market opportunities, as well as to attempt to take advantage of certain arbitrage opportunities. The Fund’s short positions may equal up to 100% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund may take short positions in U.S. Treasuries, treasury futures, corporate bonds, credit default and/or interest rate swaps, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), non-U.S. bonds, equities and equity-related instruments, and options. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.
The Fund may also engage in borrowing for cash management purposes or for investment purposes, in order to increase its holdings of portfolio securities and/or to collateralize short sale positions. The Fund may use ETFs and derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps), both for hedging purposes and to seek investment returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.
|Period
|DEBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|88.33%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|61.27%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|5.67%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|23.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DEBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|30.98%
|2021
|1.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|3.87%
|2020
|0.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|53.93%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|6.24%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|64.05%
|DEBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEBTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.6 M
|100
|124 B
|92.95%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|8175
|87.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|85.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.08%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|41.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEBTX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.74%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|10.61%
|Stocks
|1.74%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|21.95%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|84.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|83.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|67.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|95.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEBTX % Rank
|Real Estate
|82.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.34%
|Consumer Defense
|17.18%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|6.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.55%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|70.44%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.92%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|75.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEBTX % Rank
|US
|1.74%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|20.20%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|72.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEBTX % Rank
|Municipal
|54.26%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|0.29%
|Corporate
|44.46%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|41.31%
|Derivative
|0.77%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|43.15%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.51%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.79%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|96.64%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|94.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DEBTX % Rank
|US
|92.77%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|5.23%
|Non US
|4.97%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|83.43%
|DEBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.41%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|11.41%
|Management Fee
|1.17%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|89.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|48.89%
|DEBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|42.86%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DEBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DEBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|118.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|72.53%
|DEBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEBTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.32%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|84.55%
|DEBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DEBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DEBTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.83%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|81.07%
|DEBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2013
8.47
8.5%
Jeffrey Rosenkranz is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Rosenkranz has over 22 years of experience investing in the credit markets, with an emphasis in high yield, distressed debt and special situations. Prior to joining Shelton Capital, he worked at Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC, Cooperstown Capital Management, Durham Asset Management, Ernst & Young LLP and The Delaware Bay Company. He earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and received a B.A. from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2013
8.47
8.5%
David Falk is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Falk has over 30 years of broad-based fixed income experience as a trader, research analyst and investment banker for firms including Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC, Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. and Lazard Freres & Co. He earned a Master of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a B.A. from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2017
5.18
5.2%
William Mock is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund, U.S. Government Securities Fund, Short-Term U.S. Government Bond Fund, California Tax-Free Income Fund, BDC Income Fund, United States Treasury Trust and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Mock has 20 years of experience as a trader and portfolio manager of fixed income and derivative portfolios. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. from Kansas State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
